Napa Valley Up & Comers: Don't overlook Billingsley, Schnaible and Saldivar

She followed that season up with an even better campaign this past winter, averaging 12.4 points (team-high), 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals (team-high) and 2.1 assists (team-high) per game. The Wolves went 9-18 overall and 2-10 in the VVAL and Billingsley was selected as a second-team All-VVAL player and was a finalist for the County Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

Additionally, of the top six scorers from the 2018-19 team, she was the only one to not graduate, transfer to another school, or switch to another sport.

“I wouldn’t really consider my roles and responsibilities on this team as doing too much. I feel as though I did just enough,” she said. “Every year that I play I’m always looking for new ways to challenge myself and even do things out of my comfort zone. With that said, I tried adding new things to my repertoire, and having a lot of responsibility this year helped me do just that.