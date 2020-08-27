Napa Valley Up & Comers: Don't overlook Billingsley, Schnaible and Saldivar

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 35th edition features
Trinity Billingsley
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2022
Sports: Basketball
Billingsley had an immediate impact for the Wolves upon joining the varsity team as a freshman in 2018.
The 5-foot-6 guard ran the point and averaged 9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game for American Canyon, which went 11-15 overall and 3-9 in the Vine Valley Athletic League, marks that made her an All-VVAL honorable mention selection and a finalist for the County Girls Basketball Newcomer of the Year award.
She followed that season up with an even better campaign this past winter, averaging 12.4 points (team-high), 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals (team-high) and 2.1 assists (team-high) per game. The Wolves went 9-18 overall and 2-10 in the VVAL and Billingsley was selected as a second-team All-VVAL player and was a finalist for the County Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.
Additionally, of the top six scorers from the 2018-19 team, she was the only one to not graduate, transfer to another school, or switch to another sport.
“I wouldn’t really consider my roles and responsibilities on this team as doing too much. I feel as though I did just enough,” she said. “Every year that I play I’m always looking for new ways to challenge myself and even do things out of my comfort zone. With that said, I tried adding new things to my repertoire, and having a lot of responsibility this year helped me do just that.
“Being one of the ‘veterans’ this year helped me prepare myself for future leadership roles. I was put in positions where I had to be unselfish, I had to motivate my teammates, and I had to do things I wasn’t used to. I wouldn’t say I had authority nor was I entitled, but my opinion was valued and I was looked at as a leader for my team. Because we had practically a new team, it took some time to get used to the new additions, those who had never played together before. Since chemistry goes deeper than what happens on the court, really taking the time to get to know one another was important in efforts to wanting to be a good team. To the non-seniors that may come back, there is definitely potential in having a better year from the experience this past season.”
Now established as a player to watch in the VVAL, Billingsley will look to take another step this upcoming season.
Benito Saldivar
School: Napa
Class of: 2021
Football, wrestling
Listed on last year’s football roster at 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, Saldivar rushed for more than 1,000 yards in just nine games, averaging 9 yards a carry, and scored 13 touchdowns to help the Grizzlies go 7-4 overall and finish second in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
He made his season debut in the third game, a 33-7 victory at Vallejo, after being out with a foot injury and rushed for a career-high 286 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
“It was frustrating,” Saldivar said of sitting out the first two games, “because I was watching my team work hard and I wanted to go in and work with them, but I had to sit out for the greater good. All I could do was work out my upper body.”
He was even lighter on the wrestling mat, but won the VVAL title at 126 pounds and finished 24-13 overall after qualifying for the North Coast Section Championships.
Owen Schnaible
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sports: Basketball, baseball
The dual-sport athlete was a standout defender for the Crushers varsity basketball team this past season and was ready to really show his stuff for the baseball team before that season was prematurely in March.
Vintage High boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora said that Schnaible, listed at 5-foot-11, had “by far the best defensive performance of the year” when he limited Justin-Siena star guard Liam McDevitt, who averaged 17.7 points per game on the year and scored in the 30s on several occasions, to just seven points with only one made field in a 46-37 Crushers win in early January.
“Owen brings a mixed bag to our team,” Gongora said at the start of the year. “He can defend the opposing team’s best player, hit the mid-range jumper, and make his way to the hoop for layups. He competes and brings energy. He is another gifted athlete on this team and much of what he brings cannot be found in the scorebook.”
On the diamond, Schnaible held a limited role as a sophomore but delivered when his number was called. On the season he batted .294 with three runs scored and three RBIs in 22 plate appearances. As a pitcher he went 1-3 and started in three games and recording a save in another. He struck out 28 and walked 19 in 29 innings and boasted a 3.86 earned run average.
