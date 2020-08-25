Napa Valley Up & Comers: Look out for Flohr, Raymond and Steele

“This year she’s shown an interest in being a libero, which would be awesome because we need somebody in that position,” volleyball head coach Kelly Porter said. “She’s really strong at reading, seeing where the hitters are, and lining up. It comes naturally for her. She has a great nose for the ball.”

Flohr is a rarity, an athlete who started playing varsity as a freshman in two sports at a large school.

“She excels in soccer and volleyball and she’s a great kid,” Porter said. “I worked with her even when she was in middle school, and she did some Evolve (Volleyball Club) clinics for us. I watched her grow up, and her older siblings, David (Munk) and Christopher (Munk) went to my pre-school. I’ve known Cheri a long, long time.”