Napa Valley Up & Comers: Martin, Ross, Morrison eager to return to action

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.

With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 43rd edition features Kyla Martin of American Canyon, Connor Ross of Napa and Seth Morrison of Justin-Siena.

Kyla Martin

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2023

Sport: Soccer

She was named All-Napa County Newcomer of the Year after leading the fifth-place Wolves with 7 goals. She also made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team and received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.