Napa Valley Up & Comers: Robinson, Hernandez, Leon missing sports

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2023

Sport: Badminton

Being a student-athlete has been pretty bittersweet for Leon so far. She was just a freshman this spring when the coronavirus came to town and canceled her only sport as soon as it had begun. But she loves the game and can’t for her sophomore season to start in February.

“I’m most excited about potentially having a complete season and having more chances to build my stamina even more for future games,” she said. “Some challenges that I think might happen during the 2021 season would be how we hold practices and games in a world still dealing with the coronavirus. Even though we as a team want to get back on the court as soon as possible, maybe we could reach that goal with everyone’s health in mind.”

Leon enjoys the post-practice scrimmages as much the instruction from head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos and her staff.

“I would say that my favorite memory since the day I made (the team) so far is being able to do free play after the regular procedure for practices is complete,” she said. “It’s an awesome way to put in some work in an atmosphere similar to a game.”