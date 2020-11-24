Napa Valley Up & Comers: Schaumkel, Esqueda, Wallace-Harper ready

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 63rd edition features Liam Wallace-Harper of Napa High, Mosaati Schaumkel of Vintage, and Karina Esqueda of American Canyon.
Mosaati Schaumkel
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Football
Mosaati “Mo” Schaumkel is the youngest of Melolini and Nicholas Schaumkel’s five Vintage football-playing sons, preceded by Paul (Class of 2012), Nick (2014), Triston (2017) and Viliami (2019).
All have been running backs and hard-hitting defenders who have worn No. 43, the number of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu, and even worn their hair like the linebacker of American Samoan descent — except Paul, who donned No. 60 because he was an offensive lineman.
Only Triston started his sophomore season on the varsity, and only Viliami was a league Most Valuable or Napa County Player of the Year.
Mo scored 10 touchdowns last year, two on pick sixes, for a Vintage junior varsity squad that finished 6-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the second year in a row and was 9-1 overall.
Asked before last season if Mo Schaumkel would join then-senior Mo Castro in the backfield, head coach Dylan Leach said it was time to break the streak of seven straight seasons with a Schaumkel on the roster.
“He’ll be great for us,” Leach said. “But he’s in the future.”
That would mean Game 12 — Vintage’s North Coast Section Division 2 playoff semifinal against visiting Campolindo, which edged the Crushers 28-21.
After Vintage came out of halftime trailing 14-7 and went three-and-out on their first offensive series of the second half, they needed a wake-up call. Schaumkel, a sophomore pulled up from the junior varsity for the playoffs, gave them that by delivering the Crushers’ first quarterback sack of the night. Schaumkel would storm in for another sack in the game’s final minutes, before Campolindo scored the winning touchdown.
“We needed a little boost, so we brought him in and he was a great addition,” Leach said of Schaumkel. “The future’s bright here at Vintage High School.”
Karina Esqueda
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
Esqueda, who scored one of the Wolves’ 25 goals last winter, would likely have been their “quarterback,” or center midfielder, had Travis Behn not decided to step down as head coach after last season.
“She was the one I was grooming to take over being the center of everything,” said Behn. “She’s got really great ball control. She wasn’t a very aggressive shooter, but she was a strong distributor. She was very slight, but she’s played a year of varsity, so she understands what she’s up against physical-wise.”
Liam Wallace-Harper
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Track and Field
Now a junior, Wallace-Harper recorded two of his personal records as a freshman at the Clash of the Titans at Skyline High in Oakland on April 2019 — 5 feet, 9 inches in the high jump, and 11-1 in the pole vault. His PR in the triple jump is 40 feet, ½ inch, which he recorded in the 2019 Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at American Canyon, though Napa High assistant coach Steve Gonsolin said Wallace-Harper soared an “official/unofficial” 42-2 at the Blue-Gold intrasquad meet on Feb. 21.
His best time in the 110 high hurdles is 16.69 seconds, having posted the latter in a VVAL home meet against Petaluma on past March 11 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.
“Liam has been one of our team scoring leaders and we expect that to continue,” said Gonsolin, who coaches jumpers. “He was a high jumper and hurdler even before entering high school, so I already knew what Liam was bringing to the table. I learned that he was also a gymnast.
“The surprise came as he tried both pole vault and triple jump. One of his first jumps was nearly 39 feet, something that freshmen don’t typically do. The best part of it is that it wasn't sloppy like a true beginner. It was quite smooth and balanced. The comment from our senior core was ‘He’s a keeper, Coach!’ My response quickly was ‘I'm gonna like this kid’ — and after two short seasons, I really do. Liam is the one that will bring the entertainment to practice and meets.”
For the record
Aidan Cushing, who was featured in an Up & Comers on Saturday, no longer attends Justin-Siena.
