Napa Valley Up & Comers: Schaumkel, Esqueda, Wallace-Harper ready

Only Triston started his sophomore season on the varsity, and only Viliami was a league Most Valuable or Napa County Player of the Year.

Mo scored 10 touchdowns last year, two on pick sixes, for a Vintage junior varsity squad that finished 6-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the second year in a row and was 9-1 overall.

Asked before last season if Mo Schaumkel would join then-senior Mo Castro in the backfield, head coach Dylan Leach said it was time to break the streak of seven straight seasons with a Schaumkel on the roster.

“He’ll be great for us,” Leach said. “But he’s in the future.”

That would mean Game 12 — Vintage’s North Coast Section Division 2 playoff semifinal against visiting Campolindo, which edged the Crushers 28-21.

After Vintage came out of halftime trailing 14-7 and went three-and-out on their first offensive series of the second half, they needed a wake-up call. Schaumkel, a sophomore pulled up from the junior varsity for the playoffs, gave them that by delivering the Crushers’ first quarterback sack of the night. Schaumkel would storm in for another sack in the game’s final minutes, before Campolindo scored the winning touchdown.