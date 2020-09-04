Napa Valley Up & Comers: Snider, Bennett, Young looking to take next steps

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.

With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 39th edition features Dylan Snider of Napa High, Amaree Bennett of American Canyon and Krista Young of Vintage.

Dylan Snider

School: Napa

Class of: 2022

Sports: Baseball

Snider is an athlete with several years left to play high school sports but he probably still wishes he had been able to finish what he started in the spring.