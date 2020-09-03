Napa Valley Up & Comers: Wright, Leal Ruiz, Curry have sights set high for junior seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.

With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 38th edition features Isabella Wright of Justin-Siena, Landon Leal Ruiz of Vintage and Khai Curry of American Canyon.

Isabella Wright

School: Justin-Siena

Class of: 2022

Sports: Basketball, swim and dive

In just her second high school season, Wright was a leading force for the Braves varsity basketball team.