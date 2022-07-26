Napa Valley Youth Baseball: American Canyon’s 16U Mallards win tourney

The Mallards of the American Canyon Baseball Club won the NCS 16U Warriors tournament at Lambrecht Sports Complex in Suisun this past weekend.

American Canyon was seeded just fourth out of the five teams after going 1-1 in pool play on Saturday, but went 3-0 on Sunday to win the championship.

The Mallards beat the Benicia Wolfpack 3-2 and lost 5-1 to the Mayhem of Hollister in pool play.

Against Benicia, American Canyon had only 1 hit — by Lorenzo Caoile (1-2) — but got baserunners by way of 4 walks and 2 hit batsmen and capitalized on 4 Benicia errors. Kaden Roberts got the win, pitching 5 innings and giving up just 2 earned runs on 4 hits and striking out 7 while walking 3. Bradley Keffer got the save, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out 2 in 2 innings of work.

The Mallards came up with 5 hits against Hollister but couldn’t string them together.

Spencer Watson took the loss on the mound, giving up just 4 hits and 2 earned runs in 4 innings while striking out 5 and walking 3. Watson was 1 for 2 at the plate with the Mallards' only RBI. Mason Gaskins relieved Watson and gave up 2 runs in 2 innings while striking out 1, and was also 1 for 2 batting.

American Canyon got going early Sunday morning with a 5-3 thriller over the fifth-seeded Bass of Lake County.

The Mallards got strong pitching from Kamari Antoncich, who got a no-decision in 3 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed 2 unearned runs one 1 hit while striking out 4 and walking 4. Keffer earned the win in relief, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up no runs on 3 hits while striking out 4 and walking 2. The American Canyon bats came alive as they pounded with a 9-hit attack led by Erick Lopez (2 for 2, double, RBI) and Sovann Som (1 for 3, 2 RBI).

American Canyon then pulled off a 7-3 upset of the No. 1 seed, Fairfield Police Activities League.

Having played 3 games in 24 hours, the Mallards were starting to jell. Isaiah Peterson got the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing 3 runs on 3 hits while striking out 3. Dylan Brown came on in relief for 2 1/3 innings and yielded no runs on 1 hit while striking out 1 and walking 1. Brown also led the Mallards at the plate by going 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Mason Harris was also 2 for 3.

In the championship game, American Canyon rolled 13-5 in a rematch with the Benicia Wolfpack.

Harris earned the win, pitching a strong 5 2/3 innings. He gave up 2 earned runs on 9 hits while striking out 6 and walking 3. Som shut the door over the last 1 1/3 frames, giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 1 while walking 1. Som was also 1 for 2 at the plate.

American Canyon pounded out 16 hits and stole 6 bases in their strongest offensive performance of the tournament. Jaedon Mendoza was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Antoncich 2 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI, Peterson 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI, Caoile 2 for 3 with a double and RBI, Lopez 2 for 4 with an RBI, Archer Hilsabeck 2 for 4, Watson 1 for 2 with an RBI, Brown 1 for 3 with an RBI.

The win was a breakthrough for the Mallards, who had lost in the championship game in each of their first two tournaments.

American Canyon (14-7-1) will visit the Napa Valley Baseball Club at Cleve Borman Field on Thursday. The first pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at the Veterans Home of California ballpark.

Little League All-Stars

Napa American 9-11s’ run ends

A 4-2 loss to North Oakland in the first round that required an extra inning and a 10-3 loss to Rincon Valley of Santa Rosa in the losers bracket ended the season for Napa American’s 9- to 11-year-olds in the Section 1 Tournament July 16-17 in Alameda.

North Oakland used two errors and two singles to score twice for a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

Napa American tied it with a pair of runs in the fourth. The District 53 champions had one out when Carter Ruhl (2 for 3) smacked the first of his 2 triples and scored on a single by Carson Dahl (1 for 2), who stole second and scored on a two-out double by Jake Tarap (1 for 3). Brayden Bushby and Hudson Parker kept the inning alive with back-to-back walks to load the bases, but a strikeout stranded all three base runners.

A strikeout also kept Ruhl from scoring the go-ahead run after he belted a two-out triple in the fifth, and Napa American could not come up with any base runners after that.

North Oakland regained the lead in the seventh. With one out, a single and walk led to an outfielder’s error that plated the go-ahead run. That batter was thrown out by catcher Tarap while trying to get to second base on the throw home, but the next batter’s RBI single made it 4-2.

Napa American succumbed with three fly outs on six pitches by the North Oakland closer in the bottom half.

Barrett pitched the first six innings and gave up just 2 hits and 1 walk. He had no strikeouts and kept the ball in play for his defense, which played well with the exception of 4 errors. Dahl took the loss after pitching the seventh.

The next day, Jordan Massey led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, took second on an Andrew Keller sacrifice bunt, and scored on a double by Ruhl (2 for 3) to pull Napa American to within 2-1. Ruhl was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple before the first of 8 strikeouts by Rincon Valley’s starting pitcher ended the inning.

Napa American pulled within 4-3 with two runs in the third. Brix Leach led off with a single and scored on a two-out double by Ruhl, and Ruhl took third on an error and stole home.

Rincon Valley went up 5-3 in the fifth and broke it open in the sixth, when it fashioned five runs from a leadoff double, walk, two hit batters, triple and two singles.

Napa American couldn’t get another base runner until the sixth, when Dahl reached on an error and stole second base, Xander Hiserman drew a two-out walk, and both were stranded.

American Canyon Juniors fall in title game

The 13-year-olds from American Canyon routed Vacaville National 16-4 in the first round of the Section 1 Tournament, held July 16-20 in Dixon. They lost 12-2 to Rincon Valley of Santa Rosa in the winners-bracket final, beat Oakland 1-0 to earn a rematch, and then fell 4-0 to Rincon Valley in the championship game.

Andre Lopez, Royce Hall and Caden James combined to hold Vacaville National to 3 earned runs on 6 hits, 4 walks and 8 strikeouts.

American Canyon’s 14-hit barrage was led by Hall, who went 5 for 5 with 2 doubles, 2 RBI, a walk, 2 stolen bases and 3 runs scored. Also with hits were Tyler Tran (2 for 3, double, RBI, 2 walks, hit by pitch, 3 stolen bases, 4 runs scored), Lorenzo Webb (2 for 5, RBI, walk, 4 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Nick Aken (1 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored), Garcia (1 for 4, RBI), Chaise Pasion (1 for 1, RBI) and Ollie Negrete (1 for 1, walk, run scored). Lopez walked twice, stole 2 bases, and scored twice. Matthew Schmaling, Talani Moranda and Gio Rizzo each added a walk and Mike Jenkins scored a run.

In the first meeting with Rincon Valley, American Canyon got its 5 hits from Lopez (2 for 2, run scored), Hall (1 for 1, walk, stolen base), Tran (1 for 3) and Webb (1 for 3, double), an RBI walk and 2 stolen bases from Schmaling, 2 walks and a run scored by Rizzo, and a walk from James.

Hall, James and Tran combined to give up 7 earned runs on 10 hits, 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

The 1-0 win over Oakland in the losers bracket final was decided when James reached third base and scored on a balk in the last inning. Lopez, Moranda and Rizzo each had a base hit and Hall added a walk.

In the final, Lopez pitched the first 6 2/3 innings and allowed just 3 earned runs in taking the loss.