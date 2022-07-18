Napa Valley Youth Report: American 10-12 All-Stars 1-2 at Section 1 Tourney

Napa Little League’s American All-Stars in the 10-12 age division went 1-2 at the double-elimination Section 1 Tournament this past weekend at Lucchesi Field in Petaluma.

Napa American lost 7-0 to Tiburon in its opener on Thursday, rallied past Davis American 11-9 on Saturday, and lost 15-12 to Alameda on Sunday.

“We were a great team,” Napa American manager Joey Schmitz said. “In addition to having an extremely talented and competitive group of ball players, we worked our hardest, giving our maximum effort. Our team displayed excellent sportsmanship throughout the district and section tournaments.”

Napa American had just two hits against Tiburon, a double by Dominic Ruiz (1 for 2) and a single by Colton Rode (1 for 3). Also reaching base were Max DeLuca (walk) and Mikey McCormick (hit by pitch).

Starting pitcher Rory Schmitz gave up 3 runs (2 earned) in 2 1/3 innings on 2 hits, a walk, 2 hit batters, and 5 strikeouts. McCormick went the next 2 2/3 frames, allowing 2 earned runs on 3 hits and 4 strikeouts, and Gianni Schillaci allowed 2 unearned runs on a strikeout in the fifth.

After being out-hit 8-2 in the opener, Napa American was out-hit again by Davis American, 15-12, but kept eight base runners from scoring while leaving only four runners on base itself.

Davis American led 4-0 after two innings and 5-3 in the top of the fourth. But Napa American pulled ahead to stay, 11-5, with 8 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Napa American was led offensively by Rode (2 for 4, 2 RBI), Schmitz (2 for 2, RBI, 2 walks, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Luke Tarap (1 for 3, RBI, walk, 2 run scored), Jenson Williams (1 for 2, double, RBI, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Ruiz (1 for 2, RBI, stolen base run scored), McCormick (1 for 2, hit by pitch), Riley Chambers (1 for 2, walk, 2 runs scored), DeLuca (1 for 1), James Keller (1 for 2) and Schillaci (1 for 1). Will Smith also walked and scored.

McCormick pitched the first 1 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits — including a homer — and 2 strikeouts with no walks. Schmitz threw the last 4 1/3 to get the win, yielding 5 runs (1 earned) on 11 hits and 6 strikeouts with no walks.

On Sunday, Alameda out-hit Napa American by the same count as the score, 15-12, and set the tone with a nine-run explosion in the top of the first inning. Napa American chipped away and trailed just 10-8 after three. But Alameda answered with a 4-run fourth to take the lead for good, 14-8.

Schmitz went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles, 3 RBI and a run scored to lead Napa American. Its other hitters were Smith (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Chambers (1 for 1, 2 RBIs, run scored), Rode (1 for 4, double, 2 RBI), McCormick (1 for 3, solo homer, RBI, run scored), Jaxon Canavesio (1 for 2, double, RBI, run scored), Ruiz (1 for 4, double, stolen base, 3 runs scored) and Keller (1 for 2, walk, run scored).

Tarap was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt, and scored a run. DeLuca walked twice and scored twice, and Williams walked once.

Schillaci (2/3 inning, 5 hits, 6 earned runs, walk, strikeout) started on the mound and Ruiz (3 1/3 innings, 8 hits, 4 of 8 runs earned), 3 walks, 4 strikeouts) and Keller (2 innings, 2 hits, unearned run, 3 strikeouts) relieved.

“The whole coaching staff feels privileged to have had this experience and had so much fun working with these ballers,” Coach Schmitz added. “We are so proud of the way the boys represented the best of baseball in our city of Napa and District 53.”

Softball

Conwell Insurance 9, M.I.V. Insurance 1

Clare Halsey pitched a six-hitter for Conwell and shut out Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance after the first inning in a 9-1 victory last week in Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division action at Kiwanis Park.

Mia Griffith singled and scored on a Jill Harnois single in the first inning to give M.I.V. its only lead. But Halsey got out of the inning with the first of 11 strikeouts. Halsey gave up singles to Ava Raines (2 for 3), Alyssa Michie and Ally Michie in the fourth but stranded all three. She gave up another single to Raines in the fifth and Savannah Blanco-Kite in the sixth, but neither got to second base.

Jordan Allen singled in the bottom of the first for Conwell but was forced out on a fielder’s choice. But Conwell grabbed the lead for good in the second inning by scoring six runs with two outs.

Antonia Cuevas (1 for 2, run scored) and Bella Cook both walked with one out and scored on two-out singles by Cassie Jones (2 RBI) and Liz Garcia (2 for 2, walk, 2 runs scored) for a 2-1 lead.

After Allen walked to load the bases, Bella Nelson (2 for 3, 4 RBI) singled in two more runs. Halsey walked before Sasha Mufich doubled in two more to make it 6-1.

Conwell tacked on three more runs in the third.

Cook was hit by a pitch and Maggie Carmichael walked before Cook scored on an error off the bat of Jones. After Garcia walked, Carmichael was thrown out at the plate by the third baseman for the first out. But Nelson then singled in Jones and Garcia for a 9-1 lead.

Alyssa Michie, Brooklyn Miller and Sarah Husted pitched for M.I.V.

The NVGFA was to begin its two first-round Major Division playoff series on Monday night, with No. 4 seed K&S Asphalt taking on No. 1 seed Binstock Enterprises at 6 p.m. and No. 3 seed R.E. Maher Construction facing No. 2 seed Soscol Auto Body at 8 p.m. Game 2 of the Asphalt-Binstock series is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the first Senior Division game between A.M.P. Construction and M.I.V. at 8 p.m. Game 2 of the Maher-Soscol Auto Body series and Game 2 of the Senior Division series are on Wednesday night. Third games, if necessary, are on Thursday and Friday.

The winners play for the titles July 25-27.