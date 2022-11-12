NCS Div. 3 Football Playoffs: American Canyon all over Casa Grande this time, 34-7

AMERICAN CANYON — The American Canyon High football team had the Casa Grande Gauchos’ number again.

The Wolves defeated their explosive Vine Valley Athletic League foes for the fifth time in six meetings, this time in their first-ever postseason showdown, 34-7 in the first round of the eight-team North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs Friday night at Wolf Den Stadium.

Third-seeded American Canyon (8-3) will visit No. 2 Windsor (9-2) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Jaguars advanced with a 41-15 rout of seventh-seeded College Park. The other semifinal will see No. 5 Northgate, which upset No. 4 Las Lomas 24-21 in a battle of Walnut Creek teams, at No. 1 El Cerrito (11-0), a 41-0 winner over Montgomery.

American Canyon led just 7-0 after the first quarter but was up 21-0 when the Gauchos (6-5) got on the board late in the second quarter. That touchdown came via a 37-yard pass from JV call-up Danny Mercado, fresh off leading the younger Gauchos to an undefeated season, to Spencer Almond (9 catches, 145 yards). Mercado’s only pass attempt of the night came while he was filling in briefly for Wyatt Abramson, who was 16 of 41 for 199 yards passing.

That and Jesse Calkin’s extra point was all Casa Grande, which came in averaging 31 points a game, could muster against a team it had lost to just 23-22 on the same field three weeks before.

“The defense played really well,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said of coordinator Rick Carre’s unit. “Something we work on with the kids is how to deal with adversity. They know how to deal with the ebbs and flows of the game, they know how to deal with it when situations are not going your way, and they know how to bounce back from it. They’ve come a long way in that regard and I’m really proud of them for that.”

American Canyon, held to three touchdowns by the Gauchos on Oct. 21, has scored five TDs in each of its three games since.

Senior running back Kapono Liu, who missed last year’s 48-30 win at Casa Grande because of injury, had at least double the 107 yards he had in last month’s game against the Gauchos. Abdul Kates Jr. hauled in a 16-yard scoring strike from Kaleb Anderson.

“It wasn’t just Kapono. It was the whole unit,” Montante said. “The offensive line, they took it upon themselves and just came off and started knocking Casa’s defensive line back. Kapono runs violently, but that offensive line took things over, too. The whole unit did that. I’m proud of them.”

Casa Grande head coach John Antonio, who had the same role at Calistoga in 2003 and 2004, fell to 0-3 in the playoffs in his five seasons at the Gauchos’ helm.

“Tough one, honestly,” Antonio told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “They had a great game plan, and I thought we had a good game plan, too, but we struggled offensively a bit. The kids played their hearts out. It comes down to me preparing our team for what we’re about to see, the second time you’re seeing a team and you’re expecting what you expect them to do. But at the end of the day, these losses come back on you as a coach, especially at this stage of the season.”

Casa Grande’s potent air attack had seen 13 players catch passes, led by five with between 300 and 600 yards receiving, but the Wolves’ dominant pass rushers didn’t give Abramson much time. Even running back Ryder Jacobson, who came in with 730 yards on 100 carries with eight touchdowns, held in check.

“We could not run the ball against them,” Antonio added. “They did a good job. Their game plan was literally just to blitz us the whole night, play man, and that’s what they did.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.