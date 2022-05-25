North Coast Section Division 1 Softball Playoffs: Vintage drops pitcher's duel at Heritage, 1-0

BRENTWOOD — Normally, pitching a three-hitter will guarantee a win – unless the opposing pitcher is magnificent.

In a North Coast Section Division 1 playoff semifinal Tuesday, the third-seeded Vintage High softball team ran into a buzzsaw of a pitcher in Heritage’s Kasey Aguinaga.

The senior allowed just one base runner while hurling a no-hitter to give the second-seeded Patriots a 1-0 victory over the visiting Crushers.

The lone base runner for Vintage (21-4) was sophomore Devin Viruet, who struck out but reached base when the third strike was dropped in the second inning.

It was one of a whopping 15 strikeouts for the Boise State-bound Aguinaga, who struck out the side in the first and seventh innings.

“I would say she had a really good screwball as a lefty, so it’s an outside pitch,” said Vintage senior Shelby Morse, who is 9-0 as a pitcher this season and will continue her softball career with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University next year. “She was working it kind of up and down. I think that's what was throwing me off the entire time because I would get a good cut on the one that was kind of up a little bit, and then she would throw one that would kind of fall off the plate, and that’s the one I was missing.”

Aguinaga did it by living on the outside portion of the plate the entire game. The left-hander was able to get Vintage to swing on stuff that was way off the plate or make weak contact, as in the six outs where they did manage to hit the ball.

“We haven't faced many lefties this year and she just worked the outside corner, falling off the table,” first-year Vintage head coach Megan Lopez said. “The whole game was hard for us to adjust.”

On the Crushers’ side of the pitcher’s duel was Rutgers-bound Raimy Gamsby. The senior right-hander struck out six and allowed just the three hits.

“The definition of consistency,” Lopez said. “She works hard every day and through lights out. She did really well today.”

The lone run Gamsby allowed came in the sixth when Ella Jenkins singled, stole second, and came in on a Tianna Bell single that got past the outstretched glove of Vintage shortstop Taylor Lauritsen.

Gamsby was able to work out of trouble in the fifth, when Jessica Im reached on an infield single and advanced to second on an overthrow to first by Lauritsen. Im advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Mikayla Garrison, but Jenkins struck out swinging in the next at-bat.

Gamsby also kept the game scoreless in the second, when Im singled and got to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Trinity Johnson. But Gamsby stranded Im at second by striking out Garrison for the third out.

“I know that Raimy was working as hard as she could,” Morse said. “I even told her after they got that hit that drove on the run that she's doing her job and we need to reiterate that and get our hits. She was moving the ball great. She had girls swinging and missing. I noticed for a while there was kind of a mirror between the two teams and innings and stuff like that. So I think she was just doing everything in her power for us to maybe win.”

While Heritage (23-3-1) will visit top-seeded Granada in Livermore for the championship game on Friday, Vintage’s season is now in the hands of the California Interscholastic Federation, as to whether or not they’ll advance to the first-ever NorCal Regional softball playoffs with an at-large berth. The Crushers’ fate will be known Sunday evening.

“If we're fortunate enough to get into NorCal, I think it definitely could be that chip on the shoulder, that kind of attitude and hunger, that puts us a step ahead for sure,” Lopez said.

If this is the end of the road for the Crushers, they have accomplished a lot. They not only won their first official league title since 2013 but also had their first 20-plus win season and section semifinal appearance since then.

“Not only was this a very talented and driven group, they’re a very special group and they truly get along,” an emotional Lopez said. “They truly come out to work hard every day. They have a bond like I've never seen on a team, no drama. They really bought into the three of us coaches coming in late, not knowing what to expect, some of them not having a coach right before their senior season.

"There's a very special, talented, dedicated, driven group of special young ladies.”