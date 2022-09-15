Prep Girls Tennis: AmCan, Justin win VVAL openers

After its first two Vine Valley Athletic League matches were postponed due to excessive heat making play unsafe last week, the American Canyon girls tennis team finally opened league play with a 7-0 win over visiting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday.

In singles, from No. 1 through No. 4 respectively, it was Ezrielle Llave over Solana Staes, 6-2, 6-4, Emily Satake over Kate Llodra, 6-2, 6-1, Sarah Satake over Peyton Rosa, 6-0, 6-1, and Morgan Crowell over Ava Jaymot, 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Lydia Zhao and Kylie Dickinson cruised past Izzy Janson and Alegria Silvi, 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2, it was Abbygail Alejandrino and Riley Yamada over Violet Cowles and Riley Hartnett, 6-1, 6-1. The third doubles match saw Alexis Herrera and Alana Quidit down Elizabeth McGrane and Yasmin Esper, 6-0, 6-1.

American Canyon head coach Annie Monteleone was pleased to see her team win 80 games while losing just 16.

“It was a good win and it was a great boost for our team, especially for the new players,” she said. “There are three new players in the top 10, and they contributed to the win immediately. I’m glad all of the girls are looking forward to the practice; our team seems like their second family. The JV team was inspired and motivated by the win as well.”

American Canyon was to host Petaluma on Thursday and visit Napa High on Monday.

Justin-Siena 6, Casa Grande 1

The Braves opened their VVAL campaign with a home victory that extended their league win streak to 48 straight wins and raised their overall record to 1-1 on Tuesday.

Winning for Justin-Siena at No. 1 through No. 3 singles, in order, were Bryn Hogan, 6-2, 6-3 over Samu Ruk, Naveena Jackson, 6-2, 6-1 over Ashika Balakumaran, and Megha Jackson, 6-2, 6-3 over Halle Boulter.

Casa Grande's Taya Boulter narrowly edged out Michael Pucci in the closest match of the day, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 4 singles.

Sweeping the doubles were No. 1 players Tatum Newell and Jessilyn Beaulac, 6-2, 6-1 over Melinda Farhadian and Taylor Eaton, the No. 2 pair of Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke, 6-2, 6-0 over Ally Mann and Anne Schmeklegruben, and No. 3 duo Olivia Mazzucco and Annkatherine Schmidt, 6-4, 6-0 over Maya Wealon and Lauren Clark.

The Braves were to visit Napa on Thursday and host American Canyon next Tuesday.