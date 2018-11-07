Girls tennis season ends for Wolves
The American Canyon High girls tennis season came to a close at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships Oct 29-30 at Vintage.
Lylah Awad and Ellie Angold had the Wolves’ only win of the tournament, 7-5, 6-2 in doubles over a Napa High pair, before falling 6-2, 6-2 to a Casa Grande duo. Napa High’s other doubles pair defeated Genesis Billingsley and Yesi Alvarez in the first round, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (12-10).
In singles, American Canyon’s Grace Warioba fell 6-0, 6-0 to the eventual runner-up from Justin-Siena, and Berke Nauright lost her opener 6-1, 6-1 to a Casa Grande player.
Dotson a top tackler for Wolf Pack
Jomon Dotson, a 2014 American Canyon High graduate, is listed at a starting cornerback position on the University of Nevada football team’s depth chart.
Dotson is tied for second on the Wolf Pack with 52 tackles. Nevada, 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West Conference, will host Colorado State (3-6, 2-3 MWC) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reno.
The following Saturday, Nov. 17, the Wolf Pack will make their only California visit when they visit San Jose State for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Open gym badminton at ACMS continues Nov. 12
The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has been holding open gym badminton for ages 5 and older, with skills sessions for young or beginning players, at the American Canyon Middle School gym from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Remaining sessions are Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
There are six courts available. Racquets and birdies will be supplied. Feather birdies are not available, but can be brought to the sessions.
Monthly enrollment is available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Benton Way. Anyone age 18 or younger must have a parent or guardian sign a consent waiver at registration.
Prolific Prep basketball camp Nov. 19-21
Prolific Prep of Napa is offering a Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Napa Christian gymnasium, located at 2201 Pine St., Napa.
Early registration (a week before the start date) is $160.
The registration is $190 within seven days of the camp start date.
Single day pricing depends on the number of sign-ups. It may or may not be available at $60. Call for details, (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
The camp is open to boys and girls in all grade levels. Players will be separated by age/skill level.
All drills will be directed by Ryan Scott Sypkens Jeremy Russotti, Elimane Diallo and Nate Marsing, as well as the Prolific Prep players.
To sign up for the camp, visit http://store.jglove.com/thanksgiving
For more information, contact: Jeremy Russotti, the founder of Prolific Prep, at (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
Stormers Rugby signups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold signups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for more information.
Eagle staff
Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host its first-ever junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7. The clinic is powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings and will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School. Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required.
The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals the right way and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or more information.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.