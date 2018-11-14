Team Rampage 17U Elite basketball tryouts set for March
The Team Rampage 17-and-under Elite team will complete its “Rampage Travel Series” by competing in tournaments in Dallas, Los Angeles and Salem, Oregon.
Rampage coach Brandon Bracy said the high school AAU season is important for helping players gain more exposure.
“We have a pretty intense schedule with the amount of traveling we will be doing,” he said. “The goal for us is always to put our players in the best position possible to earn a scholarship at the collegiate level.”
The Rampage Travel Series comes just weeks after Rampage announced it will be playing in the new Prep-Hoops Circuit.
“There a lot of players still caught up in the hype that only sponsored AAU teams travel and play in front of college scouts,” Bracy said. “We are giving kids the opportunity to play, travel, and be scouted just like any other sponsored program.”
The 17U Elite team will feature a few key returners, such as Dayton Magana, Derrick O’Neal and Daniel Fagan, with hopes of adding other key components to the roster. Tryouts will take place in March. Call 816-1196 or email teamrampagebasketball@gmail.com for more information.
Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host its first-ever junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7, powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School.
Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required. The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals the right way and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or more information.
Open gym badminton at ACMS continues Nov. 19
The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has been holding open gym badminton for ages 5 and older, with skills sessions for young or beginning players, at the American Canyon Middle School gym from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Remaining sessions are Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
There are six courts available. Racquets and birdies will be supplied. Feather birdies are not available, but can be brought to the sessions.
Monthly enrollment is available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Benton Way. Anyone age 18 or younger must have a parent or guardian sign a consent waiver at registration.
Prolific Prep offers Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21
Prolific Prep of Napa is offering a Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Napa Christian gymnasium, located at 2201 Pine St., Napa.
Early registration (a week before the start date) is $160.
The registration is $190 within seven days of the camp start date.
Single day pricing depends on the number of sign-ups. It may or may not be available at $60. Call for details, (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
The camp is open to boys and girls in all grade levels. Players will be separated by age/skill level.
All drills will be directed by Ryan Scott Sypkens Jeremy Russotti, Elimane Diallo and Nate Marsing, as well as the Prolific Prep players.
Visit store.jglove.com/thanksgiving to sign up for the camp.
Contact Jeremy Russotti at 849-1212 or info@prolificprep.org for more information.
Stormers Rugby signups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold signups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for more information.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups Nov. 17
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups will be held for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade boys’ divisions at the Napa Valley College gym from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17.
The fee is $80, plus a $20 uniform deposit that will be returned when the uniform is returned. Scholarships are available upon request.
Late sign-ups for the 6th-8th Grade Girls division will be accepted. Those unable to attend should call Rich Beck (grades 9-10) at 226-2220 or Parker Hall (grades 11-12) at 252-0739.