Napa County high schools qualified 23 wrestlers from Saturday’s Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at American Canyon for the Feb. 21-22 North Coast Section Championships at James Logan High in Union City.
Grapplers needed to place in the top three to advance automatically to next weekend’s meet. The fourth, fifth and sixth placers are the first, second and third alternates and will be invited in that order if the wrestlers who placed above them don’t want to or can’t compete at sections.
Placing first were Justin-Siena’s Cooper Cohee (115 pounds) and Jacob Guiducci (134), Vintage’s Saul Valle (172) and Dylan Smith (184), American Canyon’s Zakary Raymond (122) and Napa High’s Benito Saldivar (128).
“Zakary had to defeat two top-seeded opponents to earn all-league honors,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said. “We had a very strong showing as a team.”
Casa Grande took the team title over runner-up Napa, while Petaluma was third and American Canyon fourth.
Runners-up were Justin-Siena’s Kai Hoffmann (108) and JP Negueloua (197), and Napa High’s Axel Briseno (134), Robert Gomez (147), Nathan Schwarze (154), Rudy Hernandez (162), Thomas Hatton (184) and Cole Lex (287).
Rounding out the qualifiers with third-place finishes were Justin-Siena’s Brandon Guiducci (128), American Canyon’s Devin Garingarao (134) and James Aken (222), Napa High’s Manuel Infante (140) and Gunnar Reger (172), and Vintage’s Niko Smith (154), Dominic Smith (222) and Konrad Fiske (287).
Placing fourth to earn first alternate berths were Napa High’s Jose Alvarez (115), Jack Lucier (122) and Emilio Deianni (195), and American Canyon’s Matthew Ruiz (140), Justin Del Rosario (162) and Jesse Lopez (172).
The fifth-placers and second alternates are American Canyon’s Antonio Blanco (184), Jair Ramos (197) and Toby Bunch (287), Vintage’s Ty Boldway (162), Napa High’s David Lopez (222), and Justin-Siena’s Cole Chatagnier (147).
Vintage’s Parker Hurst (147) is a third alternate after placing sixth.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were very pleased with five making it to NCS,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci. “Each kid met the expectations of his seeded position. Cooper and Jacob, both seeded first, were strong from start to finish en route to golds as they look to improve on their previous NCS experiences. JP returns to NCS after qualifying out of the Marin County Athletic League as a 10th grader and falling short last year. Kai and Brandon have made some waves as freshmen and, by medaling today, punched their tickets to their first-ever NCS.”
Varsity Girls
American Canyon’s Emma Lopez (189 pounds) and Justin-Siena’s Ya-Ya Martinez (152) led the Napa Valley with first-place finishes in Saturday’s first-ever VVAL Girls Championships at American Canyon.
Lopez is a first-year wrestler after playing basketball as a junior last winter. For Martinez, the meet was her first action after missing over a month because of an injury.
“She toughed it out in signature Justin-Siena All-Heart Fashion by winning all of her matches in come-from-behind fashion, capping her day with an overtime pin in the finals,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said of Martinez.
American Canyon, which placed third as a team behind champion Petaluma and runner-up Vintage, had six other girls make the finals and finish second. They were Amaya Maulino (103), Mylene Francisco (113), Kathleen Cruz (119), Sophia Rapacon (133) and Shayla Hoang (137).
JV Boys
Wolves, Brave win VVAL titles
American Canyon’s Nathaniel Wills (222 pounds) and Jeffery Brown (287) took first place, as did Justin-Siena’s Sebastian Medina (128).
“Sebastian had a breakout year and finished with a dominant Gold medal performance. We expect big things from him next season,” said Braves head coach Jason Guiducci.