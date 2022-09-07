Youth Football: Berrys piling up rushing yards for Junior Wolves

The Berry brothers are tearing it up for the American Canyon Junior Wolves in youth football.

Bryce, 8, has six carries for 226 yards and five touchdowns and an 87-yard touchdown kickoff return just two games into the regular season for American Canyon’s 8-and-under team.

The running back-linebacker’s Junior Wolves are 2-0 and haven’t been scored upon, having beaten the Benicia Junior Panthers 40-0 on Aug. 20 and the Vacaville Junior Bulldogs 38-0 on Aug. 27.

Against Vacaville, Bryce took the opening kickoff to the house before churning out 80 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries.

With two games at a preseason jamboree scrimmage included, he has 16 carries for 454 yards, 12 touchdowns, a 53-yard touchdown reception, and one kick-return score.

His older brother, Curtis, plays for the Junior Wolves’ 12U team, which is 1-1 after losing to Benicia and defeating Vacaville.

Curtis has three carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in two games so far.

When the 4-foot-5, 95-pound Bryce amassed 238 yards and seven touchdowns on just 11 carries in the jamboree games, the Junior Wolves knew they had a special player.

Bryce started playing football at 6 years old and picked up a love for the game after watching Curtis play.

American Canyon’s four teams had byes last weekend and will host the Wood Junior Wildcats this Saturday at American Canyon Middle School. The 8U teams square off at 2 p.m., the 10Us at 4 p.m., the 12Us at 6 p.m., and the 14Us at 8 p.m.