State awards $1.2 million to help with Napa's Suscol Headwaters Park

South Napa County hiking fans have just hit the jackpot, though the payoff is a few years away.

California State Parks has awarded $1.2 million to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District. That will allow the district to create a parking lot and 14 miles of trails for Suscol Headwaters Park.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Expect a grand opening by March 2025.

A parking lot is the key to unlocking Suscol Headwaters to the wider public. The 709 acres of hilly, grassy land with Bay Area views can now be reached only by hiking in from Skyline Wilderness Park, a one-way journey of about four miles just to reach park boundaries.

The district will use the grant in part to create a parking lot and park entrance along North Kelly Road near Highway 12. Then more casual hikers will be able to conveniently enjoy Suscol Headwaters.

Even a leisurely, short hike will yield views of Napa Valley and the region’s bays.

“It’s a really neat perspective, even if you just want to do a two-mile or a one-mile out-and-back hike,” said Kyra Purvis of the Open Space District.

If hikers add a few miles and go to the top of the ridge, they’ll get an even more expansive look at the region. On a clear day, they’ll be able to see such regional landmarks as Mount St. Helena, Mount Tamalpais and Mount Diablo.

“That’s one of our favorite spots,” Purvis said. “You have 360-degree view from up top.”

The North Kelly Road parking lot will be a mile or so from the actual park boundaries. But easements along a Napa Sanitation District recycled water spray field and vineyard will provide a scenic access trail.

Work remains to be done before the district can break ground on a parking lot. A land easement must be finalized with NapaSan. An environmental study and permits are needed.

“It’s going to be a long process, but we're really excited about getting that park open in a few years,” Purvis said.

California State Parks awarded $46.2 million statewide to fund 25 parks projects. Money comes from Proposition 68, a $4 billion bond for parks, water and the environment passed by state voters in June 2018.

The Open Space District bought 411 acres of Suscol Headwaters in 2015 and the other 298 acres in 2017.

This is the first Open Space District park within only a few miles of the city of Napa and American Canyon, the county’s most populous cities. Other south county parks such as Skyline Wilderness Park and Newell Open Space Preserve are not owned by the district.

The district plans more south county parks. It would someday like to open land in the Mayacamas Mountains northwest of the city of Napa to the public, including a trail to the top of Mount Veeder.