Public safety officials evacuated the Fairfield Inn & Suites in American Canyon on Friday afternoon after a nearby 2-inch natural gas line was ruptured by construction equipment.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Officials said Pacific Gas & Electric had the line clamped by 1:45 p.m.
The hotel interior was being tested for natural gas before guests and employees were readmitted.
A contractor struck the line in the 100 block of Antonina Avenue, south of Napa Junction Road, with a backhoe during construction of new housing, said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson.
The contractor had called 811 in advance and the line had been marked, Contreras said. The utility is looking into what caused the incident, she said.