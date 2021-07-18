First Person: Can Napa be a no-smoking zone?

Napa is much smaller than the Central Valley, but the impact of vineyard burning is the same. It triggers asthma and other breathing problems and puts black carbon particles into the atmosphere along with global warming CO2.

Even recent efforts to reduce the worst of the black carbon emissions are insufficient. Sequestered carbon is being released into the atmosphere in a combination of CO2 and particles of varying size. We need to develop and adopt practices that reduce the total carbon released, not just the most visible.

As we approach the critical point in trying to contain global warming, everyone needs to do everything in their power to eliminate carbon emissions. We can no longer point at larger contributors; we have to do everything in our own domain to contribute to solutions.

We reviewed various alternatives to vineyard burning for practicality and reduction of carbon release. Though all are better than open burns, we find that the most promising approach is what is called “conservation burning.”

In conservation burning, the vine wood is put into small piles, often within some kind of containment vessel. When the fire has caught, it is deprived of oxygen, which prevents complete burning of the wood. The fire is extinguished with water, leaving charcoal.