Presidential candidate Tom Steyer was in Napa on Dec. 12. And before he talked to a packed-to-the-rafters Town Hall Meeting at Napa Valley College, he offered to talk to the Napa Valley Register.
Why Napa? Why the Register? We don’t regularly get invitations from candidates for president to sit down and chat. I didn’t know a lot about Steyer, and as I looked up information about him, I realized that it might be, in part, because members of my own profession, almost invariably tack on “billionaire hedge fund manager” in anything thing they write about him.
I began to wonder: how would I feel if I were invariably described as “extremely poor writer, Sasha Paulsen”? I decided to go to the college and hear what he had to say.
Why Napa? Why the Register? Steyer, for all that his campaign is largely-self funded, seems to have grassroots connections at the heart of his operation. He has been holding town halls throughout California and the country.
It’s how you really get it, he said. You talk face-to-face with someone and you hear things that surprise, shock or startle you, but “when a woman tells you that her husband is dying because of poisoned water, you get it.”
“Yes, I’m rich,” he said. “But my mother was a school-teacher; my father put himself through law school.” His father, he said, left his legal practice to serve in World War II, and after the war, took part in the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals. The lesson he brought away from the experience? “He told us, ‘If you see something evil at the heart of your society, don’t do what the German people did.”
Maybe it’s a case of, if you happen to make a fortune, what you do next. After succeeding as a hedge fund manager, in 2010, Steyer, 62, and his wife Kat Taylor, pledged to contribute most of their wealth to charitable causes during their lifetimes. He sold his company to work full-time on non-profit and advocacy efforts, many of which are environmental. He and his wife have traveled the U.S. from Flint, Michigan, to hear from people without safe drinking water to the border with Mexico to witness what his happening with immigrants trying to reach the U.S.
Among the projects he has taken on was defeating Proposition 23, an attempt by the oil industry to roll back California’s efforts to reduce pollution and combat climate change. He also led a campaign to support Proposition 39, to close a corporate loophole and invest hundreds of millions in schools. This Prop. 39 has put nearly a billion dollars into California schools and to save millions in energy costs through clean energy projects.
His NextGen America, founded as NextGen Climate, is working to empower and inspire young people — and to tackle climate change. Steyer serves as co-chairman of Save Lives California, a coalition to prevent teen smoking and to fund cancer research.
Steyer has also led an early, on-going effort to impeach the current president. “We are his latest casino project,” he said.
Now, he has decided to run for president.
Why? “This is the most important election of our lifetime,” he said of the 2020 contest. “We have to take back the American government from the corporations who have bought it over the last 40 years.”
At the top of his list of priorities is climate change.
“I am the only candidate who will say that climate change is the number one issue,” he said. “One Day 1 in the White House, I will declare (it) a national emergency. But we can’t do it alone. It would be my number one foreign policy priority as well, with the U.S. taking a leadership role morally, financially and technologically.”
People ask what is going to heal the seemingly unbreachable divisions in the U.S., he said. “How about taking on the biggest challenge in the history of the world and succeeding? This what will pull us together.”
“The president has enormous leverage,” he said but the drive to defeat devastating climate change on the planet needs a partnership with rural America and farmers, who are suffering.
It’s not an impossible, impractical dream, he said. “Clean energy is cheaper than fossil fuel,” he said, and the massive, united effort required “with everyone doing a part,” will also create thousands of well-paying jobs. “It’s a win-win-win,” he said, “for everyone who doesn’t own Mobil or Exxon stock.”
Also on his list restoring the rights of Americans, he said. Among them, he counts: the right to clean air and water, to quality education for everyone, to health care, to a living wage, and the right to vote, all of which have been under attack, he said as corporate money has come to dominate the government.
One of the benchmarks of this is the 2017 tax bill, which he called “the worst piece of legislation I’ve ever seen … a dagger at the heart of Americans.”
Another is the assault on unions and their subsequent diminishing power of unions in the U.S. is a factor, he added, “beginning with Ronald Reagan, when he broke the air traffic controllers union.”
“I’ve seen organized cruelty to Americans,” Steyer said. “There are people being cruel for money. There has been a 40-year war on working people.”
During the George W. Bush administration, 2000-2008, I admit that from time to time, I’d retreat to unreality, watch reruns of “The West Wing” on Nextflix and pretend for an hour that Jed Bartlett was president. Lately, however, “West Wing” can’t work its escapist magic; the present is too urgent to ignore. But after talking to Steyer, I called my son and interrupted him as he was doing his medical rounds at UCLA.
“Sam,” I said, “do you think health care is a human right? Since you are the one who will have to provide it?”
“I do.”
“And do you remember in ‘The West Wing’ when Josh goes to New Hampshire, and listens to the long-shot Jed Bartlett, candidate for president, and despite being cynical and so forth, Josh is impressed?’
“Yes,’ he said. “That was a good one.”
“Sam, I might have just interviewed — well, chatted with — Jed Bartlett.”
Sam said he would listen to the next Democratic candidate debate, for which Steyer has qualified, and keep an open mind about the billionaire white male.
As of Saturday, however, the debate in Los Angeles is up in the air, because of a labor dispute taking place at the scheduled venue, Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Unite Here Local 11 represents food service workers at the university who have been negotiating for a collective bargaining agreement. Steyer, along with the other Democratic candidates, has said he won’t cross the picket line but stands with the workers.
So. Why Napa? Why the Register? Steyer got a standing ovation after his Town Meeting and as I left the auditorium, I thought of an answer; it came from a distant master of politics, the late, great Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill: all politics is local.