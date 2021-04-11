First Person: Learning to manage Napa County's forests

The next step was an evaluation. NRCS Evelyn Denzin and forester Jeff Kelly walked our ranch, drawing up a plan that includes thinning the forest and pile burning and management of the debris. We received estimates of what the cost share would be. If we are accepted into this program, we will be in charge of getting contractor estimates, hiring, paying for it in total, and then applying for the reimbursement, covering up to 50% of the work completed. We can do the work in stages and reimbursed work must be completed within three years.

The Forest Plan divides the 23.6 forested acres of the ranch into units and collects data from four representative 1/10-acre plots. On average, there are more than 1,000 trees per acre, with about 850 being California bay laurel (bay). The bay act as ladders for flames to climb into treetops and outcompete the desirable oak and madrone. The bay also transmits sudden oak death to the oaks and the madrone and is very flammable.

The forester’s recommendations raise questions that mirror those in forest management. Because we collectively have suppressed fire for so long, we have a dire situation on our hands. Everything we do will have negative consequences. Yet, if we do nothing, the outcomes will be far worse.