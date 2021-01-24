First Person: Memories inspired by Napa's Sheila Murphy Daugherty and her legacy

And it was in the Army that she met Louis Daugherty, M.D., who was to become her husband of 51 years, and the father of her two sons, Eugene and Matthew. She and Louis traveled abroad for a time before settling, first in San Francisco, then in Napa, where her boys entered Mt. George School and Louis became Napa County’s forensic pathologist.

Sheila quickly fell in love with the Napa community. First, she went to work for the Napa County Volunteer Center, where her focus was inmate services at the Department of Corrections. She also worked as a nurse at the jail. Tending to the forgotten, the despised, those in great need, Sheila was right at home. She never condemned others for perceived moral failings; instead, she did everything in her power to extend a helping hand.

After her work at the jail, she moved on to Juvenile Hall. This was a perfect fit for Sheila; for the first time, she was able to demonstrate her genius for program development.

At Juvenile Hall, she was instrumental in establishing critically-needed medical services and other specialty programs such as the Taboo-Tattoo Removal, a program near and dear to her heart, since she knew that kids with unsightly tattoos on their hands and necks would have a difficult time getting a job.