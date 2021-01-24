First Person: Memories inspired by Napa's Sheila Murphy Daugherty and her legacy

Sheila Murphy Daugherty passed away suddenly on Jan. 14, 2021.
It still seems incredible to say it: Sheila Daugherty is no more. But how could that be? It’s hard to imagine a world without Sheila zipping around town in her bright red, sporty car, or hosting her monthly all-women poker game.
Sheila was a whirlwind of energy, an elemental power, paralyzingly honest and inexorably determined. Hilariously funny and frank to a fault, a friend of congressmen and waitresses, judges and gardeners, she was a force of nature in this community after moving here in 1974. She will be remembered as one of those rare individuals whose impact lives long after they’ve left the scene.
Louis and Sheila Daugherty of Napa reflect on their service in Vietnam, he as a field surgeon and she as a nurse at a hospital in Saigon.
Sheila’s early life was as dramatic as a made-for-TV movie. Born into a large, boisterous Irish family in Brooklyn, she never lost the unmistakable accent of her youth. She graduated from nursing school and intended to join the Peace Corps.
Although not a supporter of the Vietnam war, when she learned she was guaranteed work with wounded soldiers if she enlisted in the Army, she didn’t hesitate. She deployed to Vietnam, where she rose to the rank of captain and, in her free time outside of the hospital, volunteered at an orphanage. It was in the Army that Sheila first saw firsthand the scourge of drug addiction and its effects on those it trapped.
And it was in the Army that she met Louis Daugherty, M.D., who was to become her husband of 51 years, and the father of her two sons, Eugene and Matthew. She and Louis traveled abroad for a time before settling, first in San Francisco, then in Napa, where her boys entered Mt. George School and Louis became Napa County’s forensic pathologist.
Sheila quickly fell in love with the Napa community. First, she went to work for the Napa County Volunteer Center, where her focus was inmate services at the Department of Corrections. She also worked as a nurse at the jail. Tending to the forgotten, the despised, those in great need, Sheila was right at home. She never condemned others for perceived moral failings; instead, she did everything in her power to extend a helping hand.
After her work at the jail, she moved on to Juvenile Hall. This was a perfect fit for Sheila; for the first time, she was able to demonstrate her genius for program development.
At Juvenile Hall, she was instrumental in establishing critically-needed medical services and other specialty programs such as the Taboo-Tattoo Removal, a program near and dear to her heart, since she knew that kids with unsightly tattoos on their hands and necks would have a difficult time getting a job.
This was no easy task. She had to start from scratch, raising funds and bringing doctors and the community on board. It took a long time, but she never quit. Staffed by local plastic surgeons, they were eventually able to serve 20 to 50 people per month. Sheila asked the surgeons to focus on the most violent and off-putting images — swastikas and gang-related tattoos. The results were life-changing. Within just one or two treatments, kids’ self-esteem improved as they gave their families something of which to be proud.
Sheila had discovered her passion in life: to help kids. Kids who were struggling, often victims of their parents’ and their own poor decisions, were from then on the focus of Sheila’s work. She used her exceptional intelligence, organizational skills, persuasiveness, and inexhaustible energy to develop programs for Napa’s young people, especially those whose needs were a challenge to meet.
She wanted to help kids understand the consequences of their conduct and its effects on themselves and others. Sheila knew incarceration and other punishments are often ineffective or counterproductive, and she hoped for a more constructive approach whenever possible.
In 1997 Sheila developed the Peer Court program, with kids serving as jury and judges for their peers. By treating them as decision-makers, not passive recipients of discipline, Peer Court required kids to consider the effects of their own and their peers’ misconduct. The Peer Court program is still going strong today.
Then as now, drugs were a rampant problem, for kids as well as adults. Historically, our society’s response has been a punishment, no matter how ineffective we know this to be. Sheila responded by creating Drug Court. She assisted the judges in both adult and juvenile court to set up these specialty courts, which may never have materialized without her efforts. Drug courts offer the “carrot” of treatment and counseling, with the “stick” of incarceration used only when all else fails. It attempts to deal with the root of the problem, instead of merely treating symptoms.
Sheila never rested on her laurels. She realized that the root of the problems she was seeing in juvenile court was substance abuse, so she energized the community to create the Wolfe Center for drug and alcohol abuse treatment and counseling for youth. Sheila found donors and rallied community support to create this much-needed resource for our county.
What made Sheila so unique, and uniquely effective? First and foremost, Sheila’s compassion for the struggling was the driving force behind her life’s work. With her unfaltering determination and refusal to take “no” for an answer, Sheila was unstoppable.
She was also honest, sometimes brutally so. There were many times a dining companion would consider sinking beneath a restaurant’s table as she regaled the room with an anecdote in which she set some perceived miscreant straight, loud and clear. If she didn’t like you, you knew it; but if you were lucky enough to be liked or loved by Sheila, there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for you.
If a friend needed any kind of help, Sheila gave it to you without question. For many years, Sheila offered that kind of friendship to me and to my wife, Ann. She would unstintingly give of herself to help me resolve any problem, reassure me, and never ask for something in return. Indeed, the thought of expecting anything in return never crossed her mind, because the principles of loyalty and friendship were so deeply embedded in her character.
And if she was this way with friends, consider what it was like to be Sheila’s “darling,” a member of her family. Despite any bumps in the road — and Sheila’s life was not without hardship and heartbreak — family bonds were sacrosanct.
You didn’t have to know Sheila for long to be well-versed in stories of her sons and their families, of whom she was so very proud. Her beloved sons, Eugene (and his wife Julie) and Matthew (and daughter-in-law Erin), and her adored grandchildren Cecilia, Frances, Fiona, and Orion, were the lights of her life. She was deeply proud of them all, and of their many achievements; and they fully repaid her fierce devotion.
Sheila is also survived by Louis, her husband of 51 years; siblings Kay (Don), Jeannie (John), Jay (Lilian) and Colleen; and her large extended Irish family, who loved her risqué humor and generous heart. Her hundreds of friends and admirers will deeply miss her bright spirit.
The community of Napa has benefitted enormously from Sheila’s presence here. If we could only bottle her passion and determination, we might actually make some headway on the more intractable of our social problems.
I want to end on a personal note and say thank you, Sheila. Thank you for all you’ve done for me, and for everyone else lucky enough to know you. I miss you already, my dear friend.
CHECK OUT: HEART OF THE VALLEY: MEET OUTSTANDING MEMBERS OF THE NAPA COUNTY COMMUNITY
Heart of the Valley: Meet outstanding members of the Napa County community
Each year the Napa Valley Register runs a series of community profiles to shine a spotlight on unsung individuals whose actions have made a difference in the lives of others in Napa County.
A cold call to Gordon Huether gave barber, Giancarlo Fradella, a lifeline to weather the pandemic.
Heart of the Valley: Head of Napa Child Support Services leads collection drives, service to needy of all ages
During the COVID-19 pandemic Janet Nottley's work has extended beyond the normal tasks of establishing and enforcing child support orders for parents.
Parents on tight budgets told Shelley Lopez they were choosing between food and masks for their children. She set out to make sure families had what they needed.
After lockdowns threatened to spell doom for Napa Valley's vibrant culinary scene, one local stepped in to offer his help. Soon so did 15,000 others.
Check out the free snack station this Napa family made for delivery drivers and other essential workers.
Growing up in a small town taught David Busby a few golden rules that have inspired him as a retiree: Treat others as you would want to be treated, and love your neighbor.
Robert Morey of the nonprofit The Napa School of Martial Arts offers free Zoom classes to his students during the pandemic.
Lydia Mondavi worked with others to help bring widespread COVID-19 testing to Napa Valley.
Young Farmers spent 2020 helping those in need.
Erika Pusey credits the people she has met in her numerous volunteer efforts for changing her life and widening her horizons.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Napa’s former Sushi Mambo restaurant was wrongfully forced to close in 2014 and its lease wrongfully terminated by landlord Beckstoffer Vineya…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
WATCH NOW: LADY GAGA SINGS US NATIONAL ANTHEM AS JOE BIDEN IS SWORN IN AS US PRESIDENT
Ray Guadagni is an author and retired Napa Superior Court judge.