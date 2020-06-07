First Person: The Couple: the highs and lows of building a nest

Two days have passed. A few “fly-bys” with accompanying chirping. What can they be thinking? “Remember? This is where we almost lived.” Or, “Should we try once more?” Or was there just the confusion I feel when leaving the market, “I thought my car was parked right here!”

The next day, a brief nostalgic inspection of the eaves. And then nothing. It’s now been five days since the couple has visited their almost-previous home(s). I miss their song and chatter and frantic activity. I saw them mate so I expect eggs will follow. But where will she lay them?

Like good friends who move away, I wonder how they are and hope for the best.

I don’t get it. More than a week passed and there he is again. I’m sure it’s the same male; how can I be sure? But for some reason I am. He flits from one section of the eave to another where bits of debris sit in ill-formed piles on the ledge. Occasionally he flies off to — I have no idea where. I just know he takes off and returns repeatedly for several hours.

Where is she? Finally, she appears. They bump into each other chirping and flitting between sections of the roof overhang. They don’t appear to be building a nest; they are not carrying anything in their mouths. But they both seem equally involved in… I have no idea what.