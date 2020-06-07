First Person: The Couple: the highs and lows of building a nest

Now that I have time, I’ve been watching them each morning from my living room window. He has a red crest and throat; her color blends into the dried twigs and weeds she is forming into a tangled nest under my porch eaves.
He stands guard on the railing beneath her or on the oak branch 15 feet away chirping out warnings or distracting larger birds who have mischief on their minds. She chirps back detailing her progress as she adds flimsy bits to the erratic tangle beginning to cantilever over the 3-inch ledge.
I’m impressed with their team work. They each have a role and they each do their part to make a safe, strong home for their offspring.
It’s been almost an hour. She flies off; he joins her. Lunch time? They return; he, briefly, to inspect, supervise, praise? She to continue poking and prodding the flotsam into some semblance of order.
Looking at the tangled mass, I wonder if she’s new at this. The nest is loose and shapeless, not tight and tidy like other bird nests I’ve seen. Debris covers the porch.
Four days later, I find the whole tangled mess on the porch floor. A day later, they are back, surveying the damage and vowing to rebuild. Earthquake, fire, pandemic notwithstanding, they would carry on.
Two days later, another misshapen mass begins to appear under the eaves which run east to west. Unfortunately, the “nest” is running north to south. Within a few hours, gravity has its way.
My head said, “Don’t interfere; this is their story.” My heart said, “They’ve worked so hard; maybe this is their first nest. Every young couple needs a little help at first.” So I put on my gloves and replace the nest, this time horizontally along the eaves.
Next morning, I again watch as the intrepid couple, each with their assigned role, continues fashioning their temporary home.
I think of this couple’s journey as a metaphor for what we experience as couples: roles defined by cultural and heredity; the highs and lows of starting out; the trials and tribulations of maintaining a relationship and a home; perhaps the transitory nature of most relationships.
I’m looking forward to watching this couple’s next chapter. If she ever stops fussing with that damn nest, which is now hanging 8-inch over the side of the eave!
Another day, another nest joins the growing heap on the porch floor. Is it time to move to a more nest-friendly neighborhood? No. There they are, surveying the damage once again and bickering between themselves. And there she is, again, flitting between two pre-nests, deciding which one holds the most promise. And the construction begins.
And, once again, the nest grows. And, once again, it falls. Day 7 and nothing but debris along the eaves and piles of detritus on the floor.
Two days have passed. A few “fly-bys” with accompanying chirping. What can they be thinking? “Remember? This is where we almost lived.” Or, “Should we try once more?” Or was there just the confusion I feel when leaving the market, “I thought my car was parked right here!”
The next day, a brief nostalgic inspection of the eaves. And then nothing. It’s now been five days since the couple has visited their almost-previous home(s). I miss their song and chatter and frantic activity. I saw them mate so I expect eggs will follow. But where will she lay them?
Like good friends who move away, I wonder how they are and hope for the best.
I don’t get it. More than a week passed and there he is again. I’m sure it’s the same male; how can I be sure? But for some reason I am. He flits from one section of the eave to another where bits of debris sit in ill-formed piles on the ledge. Occasionally he flies off to — I have no idea where. I just know he takes off and returns repeatedly for several hours.
Where is she? Finally, she appears. They bump into each other chirping and flitting between sections of the roof overhang. They don’t appear to be building a nest; they are not carrying anything in their mouths. But they both seem equally involved in… I have no idea what.
For two days now, they continue this puzzling behavior. Where will all this chirping and flitting lead? I can’t resist. Using a ladder, I peek under the eaves. Bits of dried plant matter greet me. No nest.
Next morning, I hear commotion and glance out the window to see not two birds, but four. What the &%$)? A bidding war? Who are these interlopers? Rather, which couple is my “friends?” I Skype my daughter to tell her of my conundrum. Her response, “Mom, you have way too much time on your hands.”
I return home later that morning to this sight: One female furiously building two nests while her mate watches; the other couple doing a back-and-forth between two other sections of the eaves. Now a third couple has joined the party; inspecting, competing, protecting? Home seekers in the pricey Napa real estate market.
I’m not a bird watcher. I think it rather boring to sit in one place looking through binoculars. And bird behavior? Nah. How interesting could it be? Find a mate; do the deed; identify a spot; gather some stuff; build the nest; lay eggs; sit on them; feed the gaping mouths; wait until they leave home. That’s it!
But I had no idea all this activity was involved, rather like human behavior. Find a mate; decide to buy or rent a home; look endlessly for the right place; gather and pack your stuff; move in; repair and decorate; start a family. And squabble over the details at each step.
Six nests — or is it seven that have fallen? They are like guests who have overstayed their welcome; I’m becoming irritated at the constant chatter and activity and hope they find a more suitable location or, at least, a contractor to oversee the construction.
I’m aware of how unpredictable life is. And expectations. In my mind the story was straightforward. But my expectations have collided with reality. Stuff happens. Plans fall away as nature takes its course. I want the story to have a “happy” ending, but all I’m sure of is that it will have an ending.
Okay. “My” couple has won the bidding war; no competitors in sight. And once again they discuss construction plans. And once again, a nest is taking shape. I go to bed with fingers crossed but little hope.
Next morning, opening the front door to retrieve the paper, I see her sitting in a right-sized, right-shaped honest-to-goodness nest. No bustling, no chirping, no flotsam in her mouth. Hubby flies to her and transfers food to her beak. Finally.
Over the next day or two, she flies off the nest for brief periods. Clandestinely, I peek into it while she is on an errand. I can’t see to the bottom of the nest, but surely those tiny, eggs must be there. Again the story of my expectations continues to weave itself, sans facts. Two more days pass.
Blue. Five pale blue almond sized eggs snuggling together are reflected in the mirror I hold above the nest. I am thrilled. After all, this is the American dream: start humbly, building character from your upbringing; become independent, working diligently to overcome obstacles to own your first home and voila! Your family begins and you transfer what you have learned to your offspring.
And maybe that is why I am thrilled. Seeing this scenario played out in nature makes me nostalgic for a stereotype that is mainly a figment of our cultural consciousness, but one we cling to nevertheless.
Haven’t seen the male for several days. She sits quietly, flying off for brief periods. Okay, I’m getting a little bored. Looking online I find that the incubation period for house finches is 14 days. Still a week to go.
The male returns, chirping, flitting, attentive and solicitous. A couple days more and I climb the stool, mirror in hand. I only see one egg; can’t make out any more in the debris at the bottom of the nest. Debris? No, it’s a mass of fluffy stuff! My grin is ludicrous. They’re only birds, for God’s sake. This feels ridiculously personal.
Two more days and I hear and see nothing except Mama, on and off the nest. Then two more days. Grabbing my mirror, I see it: one gaping mouth, moving slightly.
Suddenly the porch is alive with visitors. Aunts and uncles visiting the new additions? Other pairs wanting to “adopt” (or eat?) the babies? Freeloaders hoping to snatch the food from their mouths?
I watch the babies grow. First, five heads popping over the nest; then wings begin to flutter. A while later, a tentative foot over the nest edge. Then only four beaks appear. Then three. I’m there to see the last one courageously fly to a nearby tree branch where papa (is that his chest inflated with pride?) waits.
And I think about my oldest grandson who just graduated high school and, in a different time, would be leaving for college this summer.
