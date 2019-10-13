Gulf Shores, Alabama, is quite a distance from the Napa Valley, but Perdido Beach Resort owner Jim Meadlock is committed to providing the hotel and conference center he owns with a healthily stocked cellar.
“Orange Beach has one of the most beautiful beaches on the Gulf Coast. When we came here, only one thing was missing to make it a premier destination: great food and wine,” Meadlock said. “That’s what Voyagers is all about.”
At Perdido’s high-end restaurant Voyagers, which specializes in Gulf Coast cuisine, California wines are paired with ostrich carpaccio, grouper, filet mignon and other tasty courses are sourced locally.
“I take a particular interest in selecting great Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs from around the world, especially Burgundy and California,” Meadlock said. “All wine lovers should find something to suit their taste, from great Bordeaux to classic California Cabernet.”
The oysters are outstanding, harvested not far from the windows offering room-length views on to the Gulf of Mexico. If I’m lucky, I hear, I might see a school of dolphins making their way up the coast.
I’ve overheard an anecdote that guests in these parts have been known to inquire “what time” the dolphins will show up. I ponder this over a dessert of seven-layer chocolate cake while staring out at the waters.
Some people.
Facts of Florida life
As with the rest of the Gulf Coast, Orange Beach must bow to the whims of weather. Hurricanes are a fact of life here. And though this area was spared the utter devastation that befell the nearby Florida Panhandle community around Mexico Beach during Hurricane Michael, the necessity of preparation is visible the closer I got to the waters during my drive from Pensacola.
Hurricane Ivan did quite a number on this area in 2004, with estimates of up to nearly $19 billion in damages. Homes and businesses stand on pilings as extra insurance against the next deluge.
But last fall, when Hurricane Michael came through, Big Beach Brewing Co. General Manager Ryan Shamburger stayed put. Someone had to watch the shop — and its precious cargo — after all.
Shamburger, a sailboat captain by trade, was a homebrewer who came to Big Beach when his parents, Jim and Julie, opened the business in 2016.
The ethos around here is “small town, big beach,” Shamburger said, and that small-town feel is apparent as he seems to greet everyone who comes in by first name. We chat over a Rod’s Reel Cream Ale, which is light and refreshing— and named for brewer Rod Murray.
As I make my way to the bottom of a Dixie’s Heart Irish Red, the proprietor points out his father, Jim, seated nearby. Business is especially busy around Valentine’s Day, Shamburger says, when the adopted locals prepare to flee for northern climes. Shamburger sends them back to the Northeast with his Flight of the Snowbirds Bushwacker milk stout as a traditional sendoff.
Even away from hurricane season, the heat arrives early in the day. One of life’s pleasures is sleeping with the windows open to hear the waves touch the sand, which I can enjoy from my Perdido room’s balcony several stories up. But the windows must be closed well before the sun is at apogee, and the air conditioning switched on to abate the humidity.
Low culture meets high culture
After two hours of Jet Skiing on Bayou Saint John — the sheer amount of fun should probably be illegal, and at the speeds I pulled, possibly was — I drive up the beach to Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, a border-spanning business at the nexus of the Yellowhammer and Sunshine states.
Their signature drink is something called the Bushwacker, a frozen concoction of five different types of booze and topped with cream and a cherry. Adults down them happily on the outdoor sand patio as their children, seemingly none the wiser, toss bean bags and drink sodas.
Flora-Bama hosts what can only be described as the most unusual of annual rites in the region. Every April, thousands of the boastful and the merely curious gather here for the “Interstate Mullet Toss.”
Alas, my hopes for ‘80s-haired hipsters gleefully chucking one another over a red line in the sand are dashed as I learn contestants instead toss a dead mullet fish — a frequenter of Gulf Coast waters — from Alabama into Florida, with the winner surely taking home bragging rights, if not a year’s supply of Bushwackers.
Alas, I’ve missed the fun this year, but the bar’s website assures me that people from “all over the world” come here for the unusual tournament of the fishy Olympics before retreating back to their nearby multi-star hotels.
It’s low culture meeting high as never before.
Across the street at Flora-Bama Marina & Watersports, I join a charter boat to try parasailing for the first time. I’ve sky-dived, but somehow the idea of being towed behind a boat a thousand feet up makes me nervous. I watch a few of my fellow passengers take the first, uh, leap, with one couple asking me to take video as the wind fills the parachute and the gentleman screams “happy birthday!” to his companion as the umbilical attaching them to the vessel unspools and up they head skyward.
By the time it’s my turn, I’ve managed to calm my nerves, and I’m paired with an employee for my flight. As we ascend, the sensation is different from lifting off in an airplane or even levitating in a hot-air balloon. It’s somehow calmer and more controlled, but still, by the time I’m a half-mile above the water, I can’t quite silence the inner voice reminding me there’s absolutely nothing between my feet and a harsh splash should the harnesses (plural) fail.
Coming back to aqua firma, the captain seems to take a delight in dipping us into the Gulf as the parachute descends, which isn’t quite up to swimmable temperature. Good-natured chuckles all around as we are pulled back into the boat. I made it.
Mary Sergeant of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism suggests for the next morning a leisurely cruise up to Pensacola, where the vaunted Blue Angels are based. As the captain of the 53-foot catamaran Sail Wild Hearts prepares to anchor us for optimal fighter jet viewing, he pumps the “Jaws” theme through the boat speakers, which puts some passengers on edge but makes me chuckle and hope for Megashark to launch from the depths to grab one of the fighter jets.
No luck on that, but the famously versatile pilots of the Blue Angels do not disappoint with their aerial gymnastics, va-va-va-vooming over the Sail Wild Hearts, their supersonic engines vibrating every homemade cocktail onboard. I also learn that that old-boys club was officially breached in 2015 when Katie Higgins (since retired) joined that aerial circus.
Back at Perdido, I unwind in the pool and hot tub before walking across the street to SALT at SanRoc Cay. It’s Southern fare bar none, with superbly spiced gumbo, rare Alabama yellowtail tuna and grilled okra topping off my culinary experience.
Fully satiated, back at my room I sit out on my balcony, enjoying the views, yes, but also the sounds of the little waves lapping away at the sand.
Alas, no dolphins.