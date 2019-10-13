{{featured_button_text}}
Connolly Ranch

Meet the Connolly Ranch animals at the Harvest Festival on Oct. 27.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Connolly Ranch Education Center’s annual Harvest Festival is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.  Tickets for the first 500 people are free. After that, it’s $5 per adult or child over the age of 24 months.

Come in costume and bring the family for a day on the farm. Meet the Connolly Ranch farm animals, visit and tour the gardens, participate in a variety of activities hosted by educators and community partners or just relax, pull up a straw bale and have lunch or a snack in the Grove.

There will be live music and old-fashioned activities like apple pressing, wool spinning, pumpkin painting, scarecrow building. New this year is a haunted green house. 

The Connolly Ranch is at 3141 Browns Valley Road at the corner of Thompson Avenue in Napa. Information and tickets are at connollyranch.org.

