Connolly Ranch Education Center’s annual Harvest Festival is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Tickets for the first 500 people are free. After that, it’s $5 per adult or child over the age of 24 months.
Come in costume and bring the family for a day on the farm. Meet the Connolly Ranch farm animals, visit and tour the gardens, participate in a variety of activities hosted by educators and community partners or just relax, pull up a straw bale and have lunch or a snack in the Grove.
There will be live music and old-fashioned activities like apple pressing, wool spinning, pumpkin painting, scarecrow building. New this year is a haunted green house.
The Connolly Ranch is at 3141 Browns Valley Road at the corner of Thompson Avenue in Napa. Information and tickets are at connollyranch.org.