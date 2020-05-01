Local exercise options offered online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While not deemed essential, and because social distance cannot be guaranteed, the physical locations of gyms and fitness centers are currently closed. However, remaining active is key to maintaining one’s physical, mental, and emotional health, especially in face of this pandemic. Therefore, a number of Napa Valley’s wellness businesses are offering at-home complimentary and paid sessions to the general public and members in a variety of delivery formats.

Below, in alphabetical order by name, are some options to consider.

Calistoga Fit

Calistoga Fit offers multiple Zoom sessions per day – yoga, Pilates, barre, boot camp, spin, and guided meditation – free for members or $15 drop-in fee per session for non-members. Those who enroll in sessions will receive links to join the class an hour prior to the class start time. Personal and small-group training via Zoom is also available.

707-227-4729

Crush Fitness