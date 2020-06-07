Mary Ann and Larry Dawson - married 60 years

It was mid-August 1959 in Keokuk Iowa, and the newly qualified teachers were gathered for Orientation Week. After delivering his customary words of welcome, school superintendent Baker suggested to Spanish-teacher Ted Cook that he introduce himself to MISS Mary Ann Bullis -- who would be teaching French as well as Spanish.
Latin teacher Larry Dawson, who took this all in, moved seats to introduce himself straight away. Consequently, the three became the Language Department at Keokuk Junior High. And what a happy trio they appeared to be!
Larry maintains to this day that he saw himself as the “ chaperone” of the other two; “protecting the interests of MRS. Cook,” he insists. Yes, Cook had a wife who had plans to join him later. It is impossible to say the exact date at which Mr. Dawson and Mr. Cook changed places as “chaperone,” but it gradually became evident to all of the fascinated students at Keokuk Junior High that Mr. Dawson’s red and white Plymouth was taking way more trips up 13th Street to Miss Bullis’s place than language department duties could possibly warrant.
By Christmastime, these same students were looking for fresh meat to feed their taste for gossip. And they got it on March 21, 1960, when Miss Bullis was seen with a new diamond ring on her finger. No other announcement was necessary as far as Keokuk was concerned.
On June 4, 1960, shortly after Mary Ann was received into the Catholic faith (she had a Protestant background), Mary Ann and Larry were married. All of the students were invited to the wedding.
The ‘60s
The Keokuk School Superintendent summoned the newly-wed couple to sign a new employment contract. A new clause said that Mrs. Dawson’s job would be terminated if she were to become pregnant. Both were asked to sign. But without hesitation, both refused. They had no intention of putting off babymaking, and the Super had no option but to walk his edict back. By mid-October, Mrs. Dawson was indeed pregnant.
In 1962, with high hopes for a new life in the Golden State, and intent to never again so much as look at a patch of snow much less push the Plymouth out of one, the Dawsons packed their baby girl into the 1960s version of a baby seat, a cardboard box. California, here we come! Larry applied for jobs and attended recruitment events. Mary Ann was pregnant again, due in December. Larry quickly secured a job offer to teach Latin and English in Eureka, and another in Coronado.
Displaying the Iowan tendency to mistrust “The Big City,” they opted for the Humboldt fog. But it seemed the wisdom of their choice was strenuously tested right from the start, at first by the sulphurous aromas drifting from the pulp mill across Humboldt Bay. And during the first week of school, a major earthquake put a massive crack in Larry’s new school and taking it out of commission. Split schedules followed with half the city’s junior high students going to school late into the night. But did they regret choosing the county where people are more likely to rust in the summertime than they are to get a suntan? Iowans are stubborn, it is said.
In December 1962, Paul was born. Mary Ann began teaching Spanish part-time soon after, going full-time two years later. Daniel was born in September 1966. Mary Ann resigned that time instead of taking a leave of absence, a move she came to call a “big mistake!” She reapplied the next year.
Larry ran for Eureka City Council for the first time in 1967 as a member of the “Citizens for Clean Air” to bring some order into the monitoring of the air pollution from the local pulp mills. The smell was absolutely horrible near Highway 101 at the time, and this citizens’ group was trying to pressure the pulp mills to install “scrubbers” to reduce air pollution. Because they had purchased their first house on Ocean Avenue, where the pollution was heavy, the Dawsons were disgruntled by so many nice days being ruined by the terrible smells and pollution. Mary Ann and Larry would jokingly say to each other often, “It smells like money!”
Larry’s activism inspired him to run for City Council, for which he served two terms. He made a run for Mayor of Eureka in the late '70’s but fell short.
The ‘70s
Mary Ann began teaching math at Zane Junior High and received a “STEM” National Scholarship in summer 1970 to go to the University of Southern Illinois for Advanced Math Studies. Larry was hired at the College of the Redwoods to teach psychology.
In 1971, Larry and Mary Ann purchased property along the Trinity River in Willow Creek, California, one hour inland from Eureka. Larry built a rustic summer house almost single-handedly. Paul observed that the quantity of empty Buckhorn beer cans on site was almost as plentiful as the sum total of nails pounded in the massive redwood decks. Campfires ensued, with Teresa on guitar leading choruses of “Jeremiah Was A Bullfrog” and “Rocky Mountain High.”
How do you raise three kids while each are holding down full-time jobs with no help? Ask Larry and Mary Ann. The answer will include hard work, a lot of love, Betty Crocker, latchkey necklaces and syndicated TV shows of the 1970s (you know the ones).
Larry and Mary Ann began camping and traveling extensively in the early ‘80s. Excerpts from Mary Ann’s travel journal: “We were in Tunnel Mountain, Banff National Park. It was warmer here than Glacier National Park, so I slept without thermal socks. The Iceland blanket was a treat.” Father’s Day 1985: “We are leaving Reno for Salt Lake. Larry saved our morale by winning $300 on triple bars when he was playing the slot machines at Circus Circus.”
In 1985 Mary Ann received a scholarship to study William Carlos Williams and Ezra Pound at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania.
The ‘90s and ‘00s
With kids long gone and careers fulfilled, Larry and Mary Ann decided to retire in 1995. He was 57, she 55. Saddlebrook Resort Village on the north side of Tucson was a land of big views, limitless hiking trails and clubhouse socials. Mary Ann learned that having the highest golf handicap allowable means you sometimes take home trophies. Their days were filled with hikes, golf and tons of travel, especially to visit their children and grandchildren in London, Boston and Napa.
The ‘10s to today
The public shooting of U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in 2011 cast a shadow over all this fun in the sun. A year later, Dan and wife Holly, longtime Napa residents, added another grandchild to the family. Larry and Mary Ann could see that this juncture was their great opportunity to really get their grandparenting game on. And Napa was the perfect place to settle: great weather, a welcoming community and close to San Francisco, their favorite city. So back to California they went.
“It’s a delight to travel from here, and it’s also great to stay home,” says Mary Ann. “It’s also wonderful to be near Dan, Holly and Talia. They have been very welcoming, and it’s great fun to watch our granddaughter grow up!”
Thursday, June 4 marked 60 years of marriage for Larry and Mary Ann. They celebrated in typical COVID-19 fashion: Zoom dates with old friends, a walk along The River Trail, and a spacious dinner for five at their favorite restaurant, Grace’s Table.
Well done, you two. You are much loved by your family and friends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!