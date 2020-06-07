Mary Ann and Larry Dawson - married 60 years

The ‘60s

The Keokuk School Superintendent summoned the newly-wed couple to sign a new employment contract. A new clause said that Mrs. Dawson’s job would be terminated if she were to become pregnant. Both were asked to sign. But without hesitation, both refused. They had no intention of putting off babymaking, and the Super had no option but to walk his edict back. By mid-October, Mrs. Dawson was indeed pregnant.

In 1962, with high hopes for a new life in the Golden State, and intent to never again so much as look at a patch of snow much less push the Plymouth out of one, the Dawsons packed their baby girl into the 1960s version of a baby seat, a cardboard box. California, here we come! Larry applied for jobs and attended recruitment events. Mary Ann was pregnant again, due in December. Larry quickly secured a job offer to teach Latin and English in Eureka, and another in Coronado.