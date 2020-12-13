Napa collaboration earns a Golden Bell

Each year, the California School Board Association presents its Golden Bell awards, which recognize leadership provided by programs that improve student achievement.

This year, the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) and NapaLearns received the Golden Bell in the Technology Category for their Digital Innovator program.

This is the 15th time that NCOE has received the award for its innovative work, but the first time in partnership with NapaLearns. A $1,000 donation sponsored by Climatec, a private company supporting educational excellence, will go to NCOE to support the program.

NCOE and NapaLearns recognized that technology alone wasn’t going to improve student achievement. The best combination is great teachers working with technology to engage students.

A NapaLearns public-private partnership provided 170 scholarships for teachers throughout the county to earn their master’s degrees in innovative learning from Touro University.