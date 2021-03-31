Napa County Office of Education responds to pandemic pressures on families

As Napa families experienced the pressures brought on by the global COVID pandemic — stay-at-home orders, school and daycare closures, shifts to online education, and constantly changing economic impacts — the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) and COOL School and ACE Napa Valley programs revised its after-school programs to help out.
Prior to March 2020, COOL School operated an award-winning before and after-school program for Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) students in grades kindergarten through 5, providing academic support, active recess, meals, enrichment activities, and clubs.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The companion ACE program served students in grades 6-8 and included mentoring and athletics.
Together, COOL School and ACE served 650 students a day at seven NVUSD school sites.
On March 16, 2020, Napa County schools closed, leaving many students and their families isolated and looking for options. Initially, NCOE took the opportunity to transition to virtual programming, including setting up small group tutoring/homework help sessions for the remainder of the school year.
With the less structured summer months looming, program staff worked on innovative ways to keep students engaged. Casey Wedding, manager of the ACE program, said, “We chose to invest in developing our virtual programs because it was something we could control.”
Program staff packed and delivered boxes of educational materials to students during the summer. Staff led virtual meetings in classes like Storytelling with Scratch (programming software); Artsy Lens Photography; and games like Dungeons and Dragons. More than 200 students participated in the pilot virtual program.
During the summer, the NCOE staff worked with NVUSD administration to plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which began with all students being taught via Distance Learning.
"We knew the students who typically use our programs would need support, and we were in a position to provide it,” said Sara Sitch, NCOE’s director of community programs.
After Labor Day weekend, COOL School and ACE transitioned from online programming to all-day, in-person childcare at Shearer and McPherson Elementary schools and the former River School campus on Old Sonoma Road.
“We could support 110 students a day in the two programs,” Sitch said. “Priority was given to students who were homeless or in foster care, children of essential workers who had to work outside the home, and students who were identified by their teachers as needing in-person support to be successful.”
Students received distance-learning supervision and support, enrichment activities including art and COVID-safe physical education, and three meals per day. The families also have access to weekly free produce and protein boxes made available through a partnership with Adventist Health.
“Since opening for in-person care in September, we have had an excellent track record for keeping our staff and students safe,” Sitch said. “We are very serious about ensuring that the program is run with strict COVID-19 protocols in place while continuing to offer a high-quality experience for our students.”
In November, NCOE added an additional elementary site at Napa Valley College. NCOE and Napa County Public Health also coordinated with NVC to use their gymnasium as a clinic for education staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, said, "We are fortunate to work in a community where agencies come together in innovative ways to support our families. We can’t thank the people at Napa Valley College enough for stepping up to join us in this important effort.”
NCOE has continued to serve distance-learning students as schools transitioned to a hybrid model for students two days a week in December. In March, NVUSD moved to the next phase of learning, which has students attending school, in person, four days per week.
NCOE uses grant funding and donations to offer the programs to families at a minimal cost with scholarships available to families unable to pay. Donations may be made through the NCOE Foundation at napacoe.org/about/ncoe-foundation.
WATCH NOW: AMERICA'S GROWING LITERACY PROBLEM
CHECK OUT: PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A LOOK AT NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES FOR MARCH 2021.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.