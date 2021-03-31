 Skip to main content
Napa County Office of Education responds to pandemic pressures on families

  • Updated
ncoe

A student participates in the NCOE ACE program student.

As Napa families experienced the pressures brought on by the global COVID pandemic — stay-at-home orders, school and daycare closures, shifts to online education, and constantly changing economic impacts — the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) and COOL School and ACE Napa Valley programs revised its after-school programs to help out. 

Prior to March 2020, COOL School operated an award-winning before and after-school program for Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) students in grades kindergarten through 5, providing academic support, active recess, meals, enrichment activities, and clubs.

The companion ACE program served students in grades 6-8 and included mentoring and athletics.

Together, COOL School and ACE served 650 students a day at seven NVUSD school sites.

On March 16, 2020, Napa County schools closed, leaving many students and their families isolated and looking for options. Initially, NCOE took the opportunity to transition to virtual programming, including setting up small group tutoring/homework help sessions for the remainder of the school year.

With the less structured summer months looming, program staff worked on innovative ways to keep students engaged. Casey Wedding, manager of the ACE program, said, “We chose to invest in developing our virtual programs because it was something we could control.”

Program staff packed and delivered boxes of educational materials to students during the summer. Staff led virtual meetings in classes like Storytelling with Scratch (programming software); Artsy Lens Photography; and games like Dungeons and Dragons. More than 200 students participated in the pilot virtual program.

During the summer, the NCOE staff worked with NVUSD administration to plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which began with all students being taught via Distance Learning.

"We knew the students who typically use our programs would need support, and we were in a position to provide it,” said Sara Sitch, NCOE’s director of community programs. 

After Labor Day weekend, COOL School and ACE transitioned from online programming to all-day, in-person childcare at Shearer and McPherson Elementary schools and the former River School campus on Old Sonoma Road.

“We could support 110 students a day in the two programs,” Sitch said. “Priority was given to students who were homeless or in foster care, children of essential workers who had to work outside the home, and students who were identified by their teachers as needing in-person support to be successful.”

Students received distance-learning supervision and support, enrichment activities including art and COVID-safe physical education, and three meals per day. The families also have access to weekly free produce and protein boxes made available through a partnership with Adventist Health.

“Since opening for in-person care in September, we have had an excellent track record for keeping our staff and students safe,” Sitch said. “We are very serious about ensuring that the program is run with strict COVID-19 protocols in place while continuing to offer a high-quality experience for our students.”

In November, NCOE added an additional elementary site at Napa Valley College. NCOE and Napa County Public Health also coordinated with NVC to use their gymnasium as a clinic for education staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, said, "We are fortunate to work in a community where agencies come together in innovative ways to support our families. We can’t thank the people at Napa Valley College enough for stepping up to join us in this important effort.”

NCOE has continued to serve distance-learning students as schools transitioned to a hybrid model for students two days a week in December. In March, NVUSD moved to the next phase of learning, which has students attending school, in person, four days per week. 

NCOE uses grant funding and donations to offer the programs to families at a minimal cost with scholarships available to families unable to pay. Donations may be made through the NCOE Foundation at napacoe.org/about/ncoe-foundation

