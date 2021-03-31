Napa County Office of Education responds to pandemic pressures on families

Program staff packed and delivered boxes of educational materials to students during the summer. Staff led virtual meetings in classes like Storytelling with Scratch (programming software); Artsy Lens Photography; and games like Dungeons and Dragons. More than 200 students participated in the pilot virtual program.

During the summer, the NCOE staff worked with NVUSD administration to plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which began with all students being taught via Distance Learning.

"We knew the students who typically use our programs would need support, and we were in a position to provide it,” said Sara Sitch, NCOE’s director of community programs.

After Labor Day weekend, COOL School and ACE transitioned from online programming to all-day, in-person childcare at Shearer and McPherson Elementary schools and the former River School campus on Old Sonoma Road.

“We could support 110 students a day in the two programs,” Sitch said. “Priority was given to students who were homeless or in foster care, children of essential workers who had to work outside the home, and students who were identified by their teachers as needing in-person support to be successful.”