Napa County's Class of 2020: Stars in the Arts, Vintage High School

“Physics was a really difficult obstacle, and I failed the first test. But I realized this was an opportunity to grow. With all of its challenges it convinced me that if I put my head to whatever I wanted I could achieve it” she said. Even though she failed the first test, Gonzalez ended up getting an A in physics.

Music, however, is her passion and her life. She has been singing with her father, a guitarist, since she was young and she and her family will often get in the car and drive without a destination, just for the experience of listening to music together.

She cultivated a love for musical theater in middle school and is constantly exploring that world. Now, her favorite musical is “Ragtime” about income and racial disparities in early 20th-century New York.

“There is passion, but there is also real sadness that comes with racism. It breaks your heart and lifts up your soul,” she said.

Her next role, if she could choose? The title character in “Anastasia” about the Romanov girl who fled the execution of the Russian royal family in 1917.