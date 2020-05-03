Napa’s native wildflowers: A photo essay from Land Trust of Napa County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although shelter-in-place orders across Napa and the U.S. caused the cancellation of spring Land Trust of Napa County field trips, they have provided photos of wildflowers that were taken on properties protected by the Land Trust.

"Getting a good look at native wildflowers via print and digital photo galleries can offer a quick connection to nature, at least for the time being," a note from the Land Trust read.

"Thank you to everyone who is hard at work on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus and to everyone keeping our stores, gas stations and other essential businesses running. And to everyone doing your part to stop the virus’ spread by staying at home, thank you as well. We hope these photos provide a glimmer of sunshine in your day.

"All of us here at Land Trust of Napa County look forward to seeing you out on the trails enjoying our beautiful Napa Valley in the near future, happy and healthy."