Do you have a spirit of adventure and the desire to make new friends? You are invited to an upcoming travel seminar to learn more about traveling with Napa Valley College on exciting and affordable group trips. An informational meeting is on Friday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. in room 838 on the Napa campus.
Napa Valley College has provided thousands of participants with the opportunity to enjoy enriching journeys home and abroad for over 40 years. The college does the planning and execution of details so participants can comfortably and safely be escorted to destinations of interest. The included a cancellation waiver allows participants to cancel at any time, for any reason until the day before departure.
-- Colors of Morocco
Feb. 12-23: Highlights: Casablanca, Hassan II Mosque, Rabat, Meknes, Fes, Sahara Desert luxury tented camp, camel ride, oasis visit, High Atlas Mountains, Ksar Ait-Ben-Haddou, Marrakech, choice of tour or cooking class
-- Exploring America’s Capital: Discover Washington, D.C.
April 9-14 Highlights: U.S. Capitol Building Tour, World War II Memorial, White House Visitor Center, Smithsonian Institution, Choice on Tour, Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, Old Town Alexandria, Gadsby’s Tavern, Washington National Cathedral, Ford’s Theatre
-- Discover Canyon Country
April 29-May 6
Highlights: Scottsdale, Oak Creek Canyon, Kaibab National Forest, Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, Choices on Tour, Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Las Vegas
-- Charming French Canada
June 12-20
Highlights: Tour Quebec’s City’s old and new treasures. Spend two nights in the European-style grandeur of the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac
-- The Azores, Jewels of Portugal
Aug. 7-16
Highlights: Discover Pico’s volcanic vineyards and sample its wines. Descend into Algar do Carvao, an ancient lava tube, with a local expert. Admire views of Pico Volcano, the highest point in Portugal.
-- Greenland and Iceland: A Nordic-Inspired Adventure
Aug. 17-25
Highlights: Reykjavik, Blue Lagoon, Golden Circle, Gulfoss Waterfall, 5-night Greenland Cruise, Sisimiut, Disko Bay, Traditional Kaffemik social Gathering, Eqip Sermia Glacier, Ilulissat Icefjord, Itilleq, Kangerlussuaq.
-- Spotlight on Santa Fe
Sept. 13-18
Highlights: Visit the Bandelier National Monument and discover gorgeous canyons and mesas. Enjoy a walking tour of Santa Fe Plaza, the central gathering place for Santa Feans for close to 400 years. Amble through the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden
-- From the Outbacks to the Glaciers
Sept. 29 - Oct. 18
Highlights: Explore the Great Barrier Reef. Discover the origins of the Aboriginal people on a “Dreamtime Tour.” Explore Kata Tjuta and the base of Ayers Rock (Uluru).
-- Autumn in Vermont
Oct. 2 -8
Highlights: Take in the innovative buildings of the Shelburne Museum, Admire Lake Champlain during a scenic ferry crossing, Get a peek into history at the Hildene – The Lincoln Family
Please RSVP for the seminar at 707-302-2479. No parking permit needed.
For more detailed information on these trips, call Jenny Sercu at 707-302-2479 and leave your name and address, or email: Jsercu@napavalley.edu.