Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) has awarded local education grants totaling $251,725 for the 2019-2020 academic year.
These grants include $125,000 from NVCF’s Community Impact Funds; $43,725 from the Gordon F. & Marion J. Davies Endowment Fund, which was established through a donor’s trust to help at-risk Napa County high school students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education or vocational training.
Also, grants of $83,000 from a constellation of Donor Advised Funds managed by the Foundation, were established by local individuals, families and businesses.
“We believe that all young people have the potential to become confident and contributing adults,” said NVCF President Terence Mulligan. “However, while gifts and talents are evenly distributed, access and opportunities are not. That’s where community giving can step in and make a big difference.”
You have free articles remaining.
The grants support programs and targeted academic interventions from American Canyon to Calistoga to close the achievement gap for students ages 3-24. The funded projects include academic, career and leadership development for middle and high school students, with an emphasis on college readiness; innovative education models, with a focus on preschool and elementary school-aged populations; professional development for teachers; and parent engagement.
Grantees for the 2019-2020 academic year include 10,000 Degrees; Aim High for High School; Calistoga Joint Unified School District; Community Resources for Children; Hearts & Hands Preschool; Napa County Office of Education; Napalearns; Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation; Napa Valley Unified Educational Foundation (for fiscal sponsorship of the Legacy Youth Project); Napa Valley Unified School District; On the Move; St. Helena Preschool for All; Summer Search; and Up Valley Family Centers of Napa County.
For more information about Invest in Youth programs contact Sarah Lehman, vice president of development at 707-254-9565, ext. 13.