Napa Valley Jazz Society launches artist relief fund

The Napa Valley Jazz Society has announced a program to help jazz artists with the immediate effects on income of the coronavirus pandemic.
Central to this program is the new Jazz Artist Relief fund, formed with contributions from surplus money of the Jazz Society as well as donations from NVJS members and friends. A major contribution to the fund has been made by the Sonoma Valley Jazz Society, who will partner with NVJS to identify candidates for assistance.
"The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating impact on the income of jazz artists as bookings at clubs and concert venues have been canceled," said Bill Hart, president of the NVJS. "As gig workers, many of these artists have little or no financial cushion. While the new stimulus package is reported to include unemployment compensation for gig workers, it is not clear how much will be paid and how soon it will be available. The biggest concern of the jazz community is to keep these artists in stable and healthy environments so that they can focus this downtime on creative pursuits."
The initial focus of the fund will be on jazz artists living in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, and Mendocino counties, who have worked with NVJS and its collaborating societies. Priority will be given to those most in need of relief. Grants will range from $100 to $500 for one month and will be considered for renewal as more is known about other forms of assistance. Other elements of the NVJS assistance program include help with applications for government assistance, and publicity about streamed performances being offered by many jazz artists.
Efforts are being coordinated with other jazz organizations around the Bay Area as they launch similar programs. "Since many jazz artists who perform for us live outside of our target territory, we will consider directing funds to supplement grants made to them by these other organizations," Hart said. "We will also consider direct grants to artists in areas not being served by others."
For inquiries about possible grants or referral of candidates, call (707) 224-JAZZ (5299) or email info@NVJS.org. For information about possible donations, visit www.nvjs.org/feature/jazz-artist-relief-fund/.
Napa Valley Jazz Society is launching a relief fund for musicians who have been put out of work by the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!