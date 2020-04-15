Napa Valley Jazz Society launches artist relief fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Napa Valley Jazz Society has announced a program to help jazz artists with the immediate effects on income of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central to this program is the new Jazz Artist Relief fund, formed with contributions from surplus money of the Jazz Society as well as donations from NVJS members and friends. A major contribution to the fund has been made by the Sonoma Valley Jazz Society, who will partner with NVJS to identify candidates for assistance.

"The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating impact on the income of jazz artists as bookings at clubs and concert venues have been canceled," said Bill Hart, president of the NVJS. "As gig workers, many of these artists have little or no financial cushion. While the new stimulus package is reported to include unemployment compensation for gig workers, it is not clear how much will be paid and how soon it will be available. The biggest concern of the jazz community is to keep these artists in stable and healthy environments so that they can focus this downtime on creative pursuits."