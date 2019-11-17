Napa Valley Resilience Group and Lincoln Theater hold a free workshop for community-wide healing and resiliency-building at noon on Nov. 21.
Recent events have taken a toll on Napa County, including wildfires, the loss of treasured residents to gun violence, suicide and tragic accidents, and fears of immigrant family separations. The workshop is led by James S. Gordon, MD, founder and director of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine, and a world leader in healing population-wide psychological trauma.
Gordon’s model translates easily across cultures and has been warmly received by countries devastated by war and in U.S. cities facing climate-related disasters, school shootings, inter-generational trauma, and most recently those affected by wildfires in Sonoma, Shasta, Trinity and Butte counties.
On Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., join Gordon at the Lincoln Theater for a discussion on his work and new book. Ticket sales for this event, The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma, will fund the Napa Valley Resilience Group's work.
For tickets to either workshop, go to lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900.