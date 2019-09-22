New Technology High School students Priscilla Sanchez, Jacqueline Vega, Kevin Jackoby, and Charles Brooks won a $3,000 second-place prize in the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes’ 2019 Discovery Award competition.
The New Tech students' project, “Eileen Nearne: An Unsung Hero,” is a documentary about 23-year-old Nearne, a Special Operations Executive (SOE) British intelligence officer who managed to transmit 105 messages, revealing Germany’s plans back to Great Britain, before being captured. Nearne endured, not only the challenges of a spy but also poor treatment by her male counterparts in the SOE.
Nancy Hale, who teaches American literature and film at New Technology High School, was their adviser.
The Discovery Award is an international student competition sponsored by the Kansas-based Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes to encourage creative research projects that uncover the stories of positive role models, or Unsung Heroes, whose impact on history remains largely unknown.
New York middle school student Michelle Dong has won the $6,000 Grand Prize for “Caroline Ferriday and the Ravensbruck Lapins” reveals the incredible story of philanthropist Caroline Ferriday. In 1958, Ferriday rallied American support to bring a group of Polish survivors from the notorious Ravensbruck concentration camp to America for rehabilitation.
In all, Lowell Milken Center awarded six prizes to elementary, middle school and high school students in the U.S. and abroad.