The Napa Library's Remarkable Journeys program presents, "Around the World," a photography presentation by Napa Heifer International volunteers, 7-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 17 in the Community Room. The program is free and open to the public
Heifer International is well-known for projects around the world to help end hunger and poverty and care for the earth. Several Napa volunteers who have seen Heifer projects in action around the world will share images and experiences, which included visits to families and seeing parts of these countries that tourists seldom visit. They captured images of daily life, faces of the families helped, as well as colorful special ceremonies.
Nancy Evans will share her experiences in Nepal from a small village straight up a mountain from Kathmandu. Linda Lucas and Dal Ross visited Lithuania. Betty Malmgren saw a Heifer project on a trip to Tanzania and, more recently, visited projects in remote areas of Honduras.
You have free articles remaining.
The Napa group of volunteers for Heifer International meets once a month and recently hosted a program on how Heifer supports small farmers in the United States. Call 707-255-3388 for more information on the local group.
The Napa library is at 680 Coombs St., Napa.