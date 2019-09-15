The complexities and realities of long-term care is one of the great challenges facing retirees, either for themselves or for their aging relatives.
That will be the focus of the Retirement Renewal Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m. when Tony Chicotel, Staff Attorney for the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, speaks on the ‘Myths and Realities of Long-Term Care’ at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson in Napa.
Admission is free and parking and light refreshments will be available. Reservations are required, however, by calling 707-258-9087, ext. 272 or via email at lduenas@collabriacare.org.
Questions about care abound today: choice of services, cost comparisons, quality maintenance, personal security and home care vs. assisted living or nursing homes, these and more will be among the issues addressed by Chicotel at this highly informative meeting.
“Tony will be sharing his special expertise,” said Kal Edwards, Forum founder. He is especially well versed, and has timely information on care consumer rights, conservatorship and health-care decisions. He will be dispelling some of the misperceptions and misinformation of long-term care as well as today’s economic reality.”
Chicotel is also an adjunct professor at the UC Berkeley School of Law and has written extensively on California elder rights.
“The demand for long-term care is growing,” Edwards added. “According to government projections, half of Americans who reach 65 will need care. So this is an important and timely topic and we’re pleased the Forum will be able to bring answers and possible solutions to our Napa Valley retirees. We all need to be ready when it becomes necessary.”
This is the fifth year of the popular Retirement Renewal Forums, which is a part of the Collabria Care Community Conversation Series.
Edwards leads the Forum’s Advisory Team consisting of elder law attorney Naomi Dreskin-Anderson, wealth management adviser Brian Monske, psychologist Dr. Marly Perkins, wellness professional Elizabeth Glenn-O’Dell, and popular chef and culinary adviser Greg Cole.
More information can be found at retirementrenewalforums.org.