River School Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2020-2021

Sixth Grade, 4.0 GPA
Akaboshi, Kanna
Baldini, Giulia
Cardenas, Brianna
Chae, Isabelle
Clancy, Molly
Daley, Brennecke
Dangol, Kevin
Exum-Henderson, Sebastion
Fernandez, Annana
Gilpin, Emma
Heffner, Helen
Hurley, Jovanna
Kalinin, Evan
Keiser, Ashley
Maykel, Brooklynn
Miracle, Addison
Newnom, Sadie
O’Brien, Sloane
Papania, Parker
Parise, Giada
Prosser, Kaya
Samolis, Justin
Shanahan, Ivy
Siddiqui, Saiyra
Viera Zambrano, Ariana
Winske, Alexander
Young, Chiara
Seventh Grade, 4.0 GPA
Auld, Ione
Bizicki, Isabel
Dubin, Luca
Eichner, Theodore
Elsas, Zoe
Fisher, Paxton
Fishleder, Hudson
Flaviano, Elisa
Flores, Santiago
Hartwig, Audrey
Hoskins, Jasmine
Kane, Camilla
Levy, Camryn
Martorana, Sophia
Mateescu, Cristina
Mills, Riley
Morris, Athena
Oropeza, Sofia
Parriott, Olivia
Pavao, Cameryn
Ramirez, Maya
Rodriguez, Edgar
Rustice, Abigail
Siemsen, Charlotte
Silver, Nicole
Stevens, Emerson
Trujillo, Julia
Wicks, Eliza
Eighth Grade, 4.0 GPA
Akaboshi, Aina
Ambrosio-Martinez, Mia
Barnard, Cidney
Brown, Jackson
Butler, Ryan
Childers, Camryn
Condon, Abby
De Reza-Sifuentes, Miroslava
Denney, Ruthanne
Dominici, Sophia
Duffy, Oliver
Gerenser, Lauren
Gonzales-Hernandez, Adrian
Hattori, Noah
Hughes, Cadence
Jonas, Aidan
Jones, Genevieve
Klieman, Juli
Lopez-Zuniga, Bianca
McNamara, Megan
Mendez, Dominick
Parra, Kayleen
Rodriguez Martinez, Yaritza
Russell, Natalie
Sidhu, Kirin
Sims, Abygail
Theunissen, Colin
Sixth Grade, 3.33 – 3.83 GPA
Alvarez, Ellianna
Arroyo, Isela
Badilla, Isaias
Baquedano Rosas, Bianca
Bartlett, Eve
Bourke, Ruby
Buhman, Mattea
Bullard, Joshua
Canseco Cabrera, Francisco
Chavez Arenivar, Sarahi
Childers, Kate
Cole, Charli
Cruz, Isaac
Damron, Julian
Diskin, Hayden
Duhig, Sydney
Edwards, Sienna
Emerson, Aubrey
Escareno, Gabrial Alexander
Estep, Titan
Flores, Giovanna
Galante, Madeline
Gay, Justin
Giordano, Evangeline
Guetter, Kyra
Gutierrez, Jazmin
Gutierrez, Monica
Guzman Rendon, Fabian
Hamilton, Cara
Hooten, Hunter
Kane, Max
Kaplan, Beckett
Kaplan, Talus
Karabian, Cathryn
Koford, Leo
Krihak, Annika
Kuhn, Devin
Longoria, Tyler
Lopez, Azul
Mac Cana, Ada
Magdaleno-Rios, Sofia
McCall, Joshua
Mendenhall, Asher
Mihalache, Lia
Pourroy, Sabrina
Powell, Boden
Raphael, Zee
Renda, Maxwell
Rodriguez Martinez, Yairet
Rubio, Alice
Schager, Lucas
Scott, Aurora
Sennott, Jackson
Sims, Carlee
Sinan, Baylee
Solorio, Makayla
Storts, Orin
Tenbrook, Dylan
Vandendriessche, Leo
Webb, Henry
Wehling, Steven
Wing, Oliver
Woerz, Lucas
Seventh Grade, 3.33–3.83 GPA
Aaen, Camden
Adhye, Arya
Arie, Paige
Barazi, Amar
Bawden, Kendall
Bell, Spencer
Boyd, Nicholas
Bristow, Degame
Buck, Tess
Bumgardner, McKenna
Calderon, Solomon
Chaudhary-Key, Annika
Cook, Ava
Crump, Charles
Davis, Dylan
Dooley, Cora
Fontanella, Andrew
Foster, Emma
Fuentes Vaquero, Monserath
Garcia, Brhyangelic
Govan-Smith, Adrienne
Hauser, Cecily
Hickey, Raegan
Holland, Rory
Huang-Faletti, Xochi
Kenny, Ella
Lavarias, Ava
Leach, Emerson
Lewis, Samuel
Lintz, Gianna
Longoria, Jason
Lopez Anguiano, Jaritza
Macloud, Claire
Martinez Salazar, Karen
Massey, Ari
McDonald, Kaleb
Meerholz, Evalyn
Mendez, Emma
Mendez Cervantes, Esteban
Merkner, Molly
Meza Valdez, Emely
Miller, Kaitlyn
Mizuno, Dagon
Moore, Avery
Ortega, Diego
Ortiz, Emily
Padrones, Justin
Passarelli, Emilie
Pedersen, Ella
Poljanec, Savanah
Reiswig, Lucas
Roberts, Gemma
Robinson, Francisco
Robles-Carreon, Zulema
Rofkahr, Noelle
Snider, Stevano
Talbot, Jayce
Venuta, Savana
Wagner, Lukas
Eighth Grade, 3.33 – 3.83 GPA
Bartlett, Mason
Carson, Madyson
Chapin, Eliza
Cole, Piper
Contreras, Vianna
Costilla, Jacqueline
Daley, Liam
Delgado Salazar, Pamela
Diskin, Caelyn
Eierman, Peter
Ellison, Richard
Emery, William
Fontanella, John
Garcia Alcala, Liliana
Garrido, Samantha
Gilgallon, Camden
Heffner, Jack
Hill, Dylan
Hull, Katherine
Jackson, Lydia
Jugal, Johanna
Lopez Bettencourt, Autumn
Mares-Ramos, Francisco
Martin, Gabriella
Martin, Sophia
Martinez Montes, Ariatna
Martinez Montes, Gael
Mendenhall, Nolan
Miller, Henry
O’Callahan, Keira
Ochoa, Anastasia
Perez De Leon, Dominic
Piggott, Kyla
Piper, Sophia
Sallade, Cole
Scheer, Scarlett
Servin Medina, Erick
Soffner, Adelynn
Soto, Alejandra
Stone, Makenna
Taylor, Ava
Taylor, Collin
Webb, Mary
Williams, Dylan
