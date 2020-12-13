 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River School Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2020-2021
River School Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2020-2021

River School Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2020-2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Sixth Grade, 4.0 GPA

Akaboshi, Kanna

Baldini, Giulia

Cardenas, Brianna

Chae, Isabelle

Clancy, Molly

Daley, Brennecke

Dangol, Kevin

Exum-Henderson, Sebastion

Fernandez, Annana

Gilpin, Emma

Heffner, Helen

Hurley, Jovanna

Kalinin, Evan

Keiser, Ashley

Maykel, Brooklynn

Miracle, Addison

Newnom, Sadie

O’Brien, Sloane

Papania, Parker

Parise, Giada

Prosser, Kaya

Samolis, Justin

Shanahan, Ivy

Siddiqui, Saiyra

Viera Zambrano, Ariana

Winske, Alexander

Young, Chiara

Seventh Grade, 4.0 GPA

Auld, Ione

Bizicki, Isabel

Dubin, Luca

Eichner, Theodore

Elsas, Zoe

Fisher, Paxton

Fishleder, Hudson

Flaviano, Elisa

Flores, Santiago

Hartwig, Audrey

Hoskins, Jasmine

Kane, Camilla

Levy, Camryn

Martorana, Sophia

Mateescu, Cristina

Mills, Riley

Morris, Athena

Oropeza, Sofia

Parriott, Olivia

Pavao, Cameryn

Ramirez, Maya

Rodriguez, Edgar

Rustice, Abigail

Siemsen, Charlotte

Silver, Nicole

Stevens, Emerson

Trujillo, Julia

Wicks, Eliza

Eighth Grade, 4.0 GPA

Akaboshi, Aina

Ambrosio-Martinez, Mia

Barnard, Cidney

Brown, Jackson

Butler, Ryan

Childers, Camryn

Condon, Abby

De Reza-Sifuentes, Miroslava

Denney, Ruthanne

Dominici, Sophia

Duffy, Oliver

Gerenser, Lauren

Gonzales-Hernandez, Adrian

Hattori, Noah

Hughes, Cadence

Jonas, Aidan

Jones, Genevieve

Klieman, Juli

Lopez-Zuniga, Bianca

McNamara, Megan

Mendez, Dominick

Parra, Kayleen

Rodriguez Martinez, Yaritza

Russell, Natalie

Sidhu, Kirin

Sims, Abygail

Theunissen, Colin

Sixth Grade, 3.33 – 3.83 GPA

Alvarez, Ellianna

Arroyo, Isela

Badilla, Isaias

Baquedano Rosas, Bianca

Bartlett, Eve

Bourke, Ruby

Buhman, Mattea

Bullard, Joshua

Canseco Cabrera, Francisco

Chavez Arenivar, Sarahi

Childers, Kate

Cole, Charli

Cruz, Isaac

Damron, Julian

Diskin, Hayden

Duhig, Sydney

Edwards, Sienna

Emerson, Aubrey

Escareno, Gabrial Alexander

Estep, Titan

Flores, Giovanna

Galante, Madeline

Gay, Justin

Giordano, Evangeline

Guetter, Kyra

Gutierrez, Jazmin

Gutierrez, Monica

Guzman Rendon, Fabian

Hamilton, Cara

Hooten, Hunter

Kane, Max

Kaplan, Beckett

Kaplan, Talus

Karabian, Cathryn

Koford, Leo

Krihak, Annika

Kuhn, Devin

Longoria, Tyler

Lopez, Azul

Mac Cana, Ada

Magdaleno-Rios, Sofia

McCall, Joshua

Mendenhall, Asher

Mihalache, Lia

Pourroy, Sabrina

Powell, Boden

Raphael, Zee

Renda, Maxwell

Rodriguez Martinez, Yairet

Rubio, Alice

Schager, Lucas

Scott, Aurora

Sennott, Jackson

Sims, Carlee

Sinan, Baylee

Solorio, Makayla

Storts, Orin

Tenbrook, Dylan

Vandendriessche, Leo

Webb, Henry

Wehling, Steven

Wing, Oliver

Woerz, Lucas

Seventh Grade, 3.33–3.83 GPA

Aaen, Camden

Adhye, Arya

Arie, Paige

Barazi, Amar

Bawden, Kendall

Bell, Spencer

Boyd, Nicholas

Bristow, Degame

Buck, Tess

Bumgardner, McKenna

Calderon, Solomon

Chaudhary-Key, Annika

Cook, Ava

Crump, Charles

Davis, Dylan

Dooley, Cora

Fontanella, Andrew

Foster, Emma

Fuentes Vaquero, Monserath

Garcia, Brhyangelic

Govan-Smith, Adrienne

Hauser, Cecily

Hickey, Raegan

Holland, Rory

Huang-Faletti, Xochi

Kenny, Ella

Lavarias, Ava

Leach, Emerson

Lewis, Samuel

Lintz, Gianna

Longoria, Jason

Lopez Anguiano, Jaritza

Macloud, Claire

Martinez Salazar, Karen

Massey, Ari

McDonald, Kaleb

Meerholz, Evalyn

Mendez, Emma

Mendez Cervantes, Esteban

Merkner, Molly

Meza Valdez, Emely

Miller, Kaitlyn

Mizuno, Dagon

Moore, Avery

Ortega, Diego

Ortiz, Emily

Padrones, Justin

Passarelli, Emilie

Pedersen, Ella

Poljanec, Savanah

Reiswig, Lucas

Roberts, Gemma

Robinson, Francisco

Robles-Carreon, Zulema

Rofkahr, Noelle

Snider, Stevano

Talbot, Jayce

Venuta, Savana

Wagner, Lukas

Eighth Grade, 3.33 – 3.83 GPA

Bartlett, Mason

Carson, Madyson

Chapin, Eliza

Cole, Piper

Contreras, Vianna

Costilla, Jacqueline

Daley, Liam

Delgado Salazar, Pamela

Diskin, Caelyn

Eierman, Peter

Ellison, Richard

Emery, William

Fontanella, John

Garcia Alcala, Liliana

Garrido, Samantha

Gilgallon, Camden

Heffner, Jack

Hill, Dylan

Hull, Katherine

Jackson, Lydia

Jugal, Johanna

Lopez Bettencourt, Autumn

Mares-Ramos, Francisco

Martin, Gabriella

Martin, Sophia

Martinez Montes, Ariatna

Martinez Montes, Gael

Mendenhall, Nolan

Miller, Henry

O’Callahan, Keira

Ochoa, Anastasia

Perez De Leon, Dominic

Piggott, Kyla

Piper, Sophia

Sallade, Cole

Scheer, Scarlett

Servin Medina, Erick

Soffner, Adelynn

Soto, Alejandra

Stone, Makenna

Taylor, Ava

Taylor, Collin

Webb, Mary

Williams, Dylan

WATCH NOW: HOW TO PREVENT YOUR KID FROM HAVING REMOTE LEARNING BURNOUT

CHECK OUT PHOTOS: NAPA’S RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL MOVED TO ITS NEW hOME

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News