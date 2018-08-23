Fall was in the air last Thursday, as students headed back to school and outdoor concertgoers danced their last dance of the season.
Well before classes started at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16, Berry Street, near the new Berry Street Bridge, was bustling with activity as school children made their way to the first day of school, sporting freshly combed hair, new sneakers and backpacks.
Police Officer Samantha Arlen greeted and handed out new pencils to Calistoga Elementary School students, who were accompanied by their parents and older siblings.
Mostly her presence at the schools is about building relationships, “So they know me as a person, not just as an officer in town,” she said. “That’s really important.”
Arlen was also keeping a friendly eye on traffic.
The busiest time during the day is when parents drop off students in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon, and getting the students in and out of school safely is the top issue.
“Parents need to use the proper lane, or it hampers the flow of traffic,” Arlen said, but “With the completion of the new Berry Street bridge earlier this year, car and foot traffic are flowing smoother this year.”
Calistoga Elementary has about 477 students this year, down slightly from 490 the last school year, and there are about 391 at the high school, up from 358 last year, according to the school district.
Also new this year is the Boys and Girls Club near the Fairgrounds in Calistoga. Program Director Lainey Cronk was at the elementary school handing out information on the new clubhouse, where there are engaging activities for all ages every day after school.
Later in the day, as per usual, it was standing-room only as friends and family set out chairs, blankets and picnic items well before the 6:30 p.m. start time for the last outdoor concert of the summer at Pioneer Park.
Young and old filled the grass dance floor to the sounds of the popular band Decades.
The free summer-time events are produced by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Calistoga Beverage Company. Each year 10 concerts are scheduled, with various bands, from the second week in June through the middle of August.