 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silverado Middle School Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2020-2021

Silverado Middle School Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2020-2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Sixth Grade 4.0 GPA

Daiana Barboza

Justin Byers

Sarahi Cervantes Anguiano

Sophia Cicio

Raelynn Coombes

Thiago Cortez

Aidan Dias

Laila Elgazzar

Alina Flores Barajas

Alyssa Gracia

Claire Hayashi

Sebastian Herrera Cruz

Peter Hurd

Matthew Hutchinson

Dominic Isham

Keira Johnson

June Kelly

Jonathan Leamer

Katherine Lopez

Malin MacDonald

Cinthya Maciel Serrano

Emily Martinez

Kevin Martinez Fuentes

Emily McConn

Kendall McLean

Blake Mendenhall-Abri

Victoria Mendoza

Michael Miguel Piedra

Caliel Miller

Fiona Mitchell

Duggan Molnar

Secondo Monticelli

Michael Morales

Alondra Perez Gonzalez

Elias Radke

London Radke

Jack Reb

Damien Ritter

Marcos Rodriguez Torres

Joel Rodriguez Villa

Yuliana Siqueiros

Anna Tompkins

Alexandra Vega Vallejo

Seventh Grade 4.0 GPA

Francheska Ann Arciaga

Yoselyn Belmonte

Theo Engering Ward

Kenneth Eslava Macedonio

Eli Ewig

Beauregard Filiss

Andreas Gallegos

Grace Geitner

Cameron Gerien

Hunter Griffin

Bryce Hall

Everett Kincaid

Hunter Knight

Joshua Kreitz

Edwin Lauritsen

Abigail Loose

Ava Luhn

MaKenzie Matoza

Samuel Mautner

Sofia Montanez Botello

Priscilla Morgado Rodriguez

Aidan Mouriski

Nathan Oliver

Lucas Sarrow

Keoni Schreiner

William Roman Skowronski Flynn

Daniel Sousa

Mikayla Stevens

Niko Tavakoli

Naomi Trujillo Jasso

Lucas van de Pol

Daniela Vega-Alvarez

Christopher Zarate Vazquez

Eighth Grade, 4.0 GPA

Kashin Adams

Megan Apolinar Garcia

Brooke Belli

Josephine Billings

Riley Brodie

Abigail Burton

Madeline Chiu

Christian Corro-Lopez

Ava Cortez

Jaden Ellis

Merrik Ervin

Charlie Fotinos

Jillian Glasser

Alexander Gracia

Mia Hughes

Liliana Karesh

McCallum Leamer

Tonantzin Leon-Avalos

Sofia Leon-Munoz

Angie Maldonado Grijalva

Angela Martinez Ceballos

Jack Matoza

Melanie McPhee

Brooklyn Miller

Santo Monticelli

Emmanuel Ortiz Angeles

Leandro Ramos-Montanez

Khristian Reyes

Angelina Rubalcava Solis

Sage Rubinger

Vincent Ruiz

Logan Schmitz

Samantha Silva Zarate

Alexander Stevens

Ryan Ulitin

Aria Velazquez

Sixth Grade Honor Roll

Leen Abuirbaleh

Anthony Almaraz

Aiden Anderson

Rylan Blythe

Lukas Bodor

Saffron Cano Acosta

Samantha Cazares

Gabriel Clawson

Martin De Haro-Paramo

Harley Detwiler

Israel Diaz Garcia

Luismauri Escobar Velasquez

Erika Eusebio Mejia

Abigail Felix Pineda

Nataly Flores Sandoval

Aliya Flynn

Bradlee Gracy

Charles Greenwood

Landon Guerrera

Sarai Hernandez Torres

Jordan Hovan

Brody Imboden

Oscar Infante

Daniel Janovich

Aiven Kewell

Paula Lara Nelkin

Elijah Leung

Mason Lumbard

Jack Lumley

Charlotte Maas

Netza Martinez Murcia

Angel Mendoza

Jonathan Moore

Camila Moya Sanchez

Michael Murdock

Jayden Orterry

Kevin Patlan Zafra

Jacques Pavon

Aldair Perez Gonzalez

Christopher Perez-Ildefonso

Leah Polakiewicz

Johan Ramirez Coronado

Andres Ramirez Ortiz

Maya Rochelle

Sofia Ruiz

Alexi Ruxton

Reilly Schmitz

Isabella Shackford

Scarlette Smith

Jack Timm

Nataly Vazquez Perez

Angel Villegas Sandoval

Malina Viruet

Taylor Weyandt

Enrique Zuniga Garnica

Seventh Grade Honor Roll

Yovanni Aceves-Sanchez

Leonardo Amezcua Rea

Hudson Anderson

Edwin Angeles Rodriguez

Jovani Arroyo

Sebastian Arroyo Limon

Kaya Berry

Steven Bowlus-Hernandez

Emanuel Campos Lopez

Sawyer Carmichael

Emily Cerda Calderon

Brady Conway

Alondra De Leon De La Cueva

Ethan Dodge

Blakely Feaver

Delaney Fonville

Osmar Garcia

Dulce Garcia Andrade

Miriam Garcia Lua

Ian Garcia Silva

Christian Gaspar

Luke Gentry

Miguel Gomez Hernandez

Itxel Gonzalez

Ander Hawkins

Dennyze Hernandez

Erik Hernandez Osegueda

Brenda Hernandez Torres

Rihanna Hobbs

Brett Holman

Natalia Kevan

Jocelyn Lopez Castillo

Emily Lua

Juliana Marquez-Dellagana

Mia Murrell

Luis Ortega Pureco

Kathrine Parker

KC Patterson

Mia Persico

Aracely Rafael Gonzalez

Luis Rafael Hernandez

Oscar Ramirez

Bianca Rojas Elias

Mason Rozalski

Jazmine Ruiz Batres

Jacith Salinas Marquez

David Sanchez Garnica

Alexis Shuman

Dylan Smith

Samantha Soto Dominguez

Victoria Torres

Lionel Vazquez

Olivia Vinatieri

Annabel Vivanco

Adar Yildiz

Alejandro Zambrano

Kimberly Zavala Roldan

Eighth Grade Honor Roll

Leobardo Alfaro

Cecilia Andersen

Jessica Arroyo

Delaney Ayers

Natalie Ball

Gerardo Barragan

Isabella Bautista

Nolan Bera

Olivia Calciano

Cooper Capitani

Estefania Cazares Gomez

Erika Ceja Garcia

Evelin Cortez Leon

Andy Dona Arevalo

Olive Estrella

Wesley Freeman

Grayson Frye

Anthan Garcia

Denise Garcia Lopez

Diego Gaytan Gonzalez

Yuridia Gomez Palma

Diego Gonzalez

Yoselin Gonzalez Rivas

Shane Green

Masyn Hargrove

Diego Hernandez

Caliana Hoffmann

Giselle Infante

Christopher Janek

Lachlan Johnson

Cassidy Jones

Molly Kohl

Amber Kurucz

Delaney Lumley

Yoselin Macias Jovel

Fatima Maravilla Fernandez

Jocelyn Marquez

Bryan Marron Aguilar

Angelica Martinez Ceballos

Noah Myhren

Olivia Nichols

Alynah Ochoa

Orlando Ochoa

Alexa Osorio Rodriguez

Betzy Pizano Cantera

April Pulido Valdovinos

Ivan Ramirez Fernandez

Gonzalo Ramirez Prieto

Jackelyn Reyes Martinez

Sierra Ross

Kiera Ruscica

Betzahida Salgado Martinez

Joaquin Sanchez

Oswaldo Sanchez

Theodore Simpkins

Jessica Solis Vasquez

James Stuart

Analia Trujillo

Vivian Uribe

Elysia Valentine

WATCH NOW: HOW TO PREVENT YOUR KID FROM HAVING REMOTE LEARNING BURNOUT

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News