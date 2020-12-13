Silverado Middle School Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2020-2021

Sixth Grade 4.0 GPA
Daiana Barboza
Justin Byers
Sarahi Cervantes Anguiano
Sophia Cicio
Raelynn Coombes
Thiago Cortez
Aidan Dias
Laila Elgazzar
Alina Flores Barajas
Alyssa Gracia
Claire Hayashi
Sebastian Herrera Cruz
Peter Hurd
Matthew Hutchinson
Dominic Isham
Keira Johnson
June Kelly
Jonathan Leamer
Katherine Lopez
Malin MacDonald
Cinthya Maciel Serrano
Emily Martinez
Kevin Martinez Fuentes
Emily McConn
Kendall McLean
Blake Mendenhall-Abri
Victoria Mendoza
Michael Miguel Piedra
Caliel Miller
Fiona Mitchell
Duggan Molnar
Secondo Monticelli
Michael Morales
Alondra Perez Gonzalez
Elias Radke
London Radke
Jack Reb
Damien Ritter
Marcos Rodriguez Torres
Joel Rodriguez Villa
Yuliana Siqueiros
Anna Tompkins
Alexandra Vega Vallejo
Seventh Grade 4.0 GPA
Francheska Ann Arciaga
Yoselyn Belmonte
Theo Engering Ward
Kenneth Eslava Macedonio
Eli Ewig
Beauregard Filiss
Andreas Gallegos
Grace Geitner
Cameron Gerien
Hunter Griffin
Bryce Hall
Everett Kincaid
Hunter Knight
Joshua Kreitz
Edwin Lauritsen
Abigail Loose
Ava Luhn
MaKenzie Matoza
Samuel Mautner
Sofia Montanez Botello
Priscilla Morgado Rodriguez
Aidan Mouriski
Nathan Oliver
Lucas Sarrow
Keoni Schreiner
William Roman Skowronski Flynn
Daniel Sousa
Mikayla Stevens
Niko Tavakoli
Naomi Trujillo Jasso
Lucas van de Pol
Daniela Vega-Alvarez
Christopher Zarate Vazquez
Eighth Grade, 4.0 GPA
Kashin Adams
Megan Apolinar Garcia
Brooke Belli
Josephine Billings
Riley Brodie
Abigail Burton
Madeline Chiu
Christian Corro-Lopez
Ava Cortez
Jaden Ellis
Merrik Ervin
Charlie Fotinos
Jillian Glasser
Alexander Gracia
Mia Hughes
Liliana Karesh
McCallum Leamer
Tonantzin Leon-Avalos
Sofia Leon-Munoz
Angie Maldonado Grijalva
Angela Martinez Ceballos
Jack Matoza
Melanie McPhee
Brooklyn Miller
Santo Monticelli
Emmanuel Ortiz Angeles
Leandro Ramos-Montanez
Khristian Reyes
Angelina Rubalcava Solis
Sage Rubinger
Vincent Ruiz
Logan Schmitz
Samantha Silva Zarate
Alexander Stevens
Ryan Ulitin
Aria Velazquez
Sixth Grade Honor Roll
Leen Abuirbaleh
Anthony Almaraz
Aiden Anderson
Rylan Blythe
Lukas Bodor
Saffron Cano Acosta
Samantha Cazares
Gabriel Clawson
Martin De Haro-Paramo
Harley Detwiler
Israel Diaz Garcia
Luismauri Escobar Velasquez
Erika Eusebio Mejia
Abigail Felix Pineda
Nataly Flores Sandoval
Aliya Flynn
Bradlee Gracy
Charles Greenwood
Landon Guerrera
Sarai Hernandez Torres
Jordan Hovan
Brody Imboden
Oscar Infante
Daniel Janovich
Aiven Kewell
Paula Lara Nelkin
Elijah Leung
Mason Lumbard
Jack Lumley
Charlotte Maas
Netza Martinez Murcia
Angel Mendoza
Jonathan Moore
Camila Moya Sanchez
Michael Murdock
Jayden Orterry
Kevin Patlan Zafra
Jacques Pavon
Aldair Perez Gonzalez
Christopher Perez-Ildefonso
Leah Polakiewicz
Johan Ramirez Coronado
Andres Ramirez Ortiz
Maya Rochelle
Sofia Ruiz
Alexi Ruxton
Reilly Schmitz
Isabella Shackford
Scarlette Smith
Jack Timm
Nataly Vazquez Perez
Angel Villegas Sandoval
Malina Viruet
Taylor Weyandt
Enrique Zuniga Garnica
Seventh Grade Honor Roll
Yovanni Aceves-Sanchez
Leonardo Amezcua Rea
Hudson Anderson
Edwin Angeles Rodriguez
Jovani Arroyo
Sebastian Arroyo Limon
Kaya Berry
Steven Bowlus-Hernandez
Emanuel Campos Lopez
Sawyer Carmichael
Emily Cerda Calderon
Brady Conway
Alondra De Leon De La Cueva
Ethan Dodge
Blakely Feaver
Delaney Fonville
Osmar Garcia
Dulce Garcia Andrade
Miriam Garcia Lua
Ian Garcia Silva
Christian Gaspar
Luke Gentry
Miguel Gomez Hernandez
Itxel Gonzalez
Ander Hawkins
Dennyze Hernandez
Erik Hernandez Osegueda
Brenda Hernandez Torres
Rihanna Hobbs
Brett Holman
Natalia Kevan
Jocelyn Lopez Castillo
Emily Lua
Juliana Marquez-Dellagana
Mia Murrell
Luis Ortega Pureco
Kathrine Parker
KC Patterson
Mia Persico
Aracely Rafael Gonzalez
Luis Rafael Hernandez
Oscar Ramirez
Bianca Rojas Elias
Mason Rozalski
Jazmine Ruiz Batres
Jacith Salinas Marquez
David Sanchez Garnica
Alexis Shuman
Dylan Smith
Samantha Soto Dominguez
Victoria Torres
Lionel Vazquez
Olivia Vinatieri
Annabel Vivanco
Adar Yildiz
Alejandro Zambrano
Kimberly Zavala Roldan
Eighth Grade Honor Roll
Leobardo Alfaro
Cecilia Andersen
Jessica Arroyo
Delaney Ayers
Natalie Ball
Gerardo Barragan
Isabella Bautista
Nolan Bera
Olivia Calciano
Cooper Capitani
Estefania Cazares Gomez
Erika Ceja Garcia
Evelin Cortez Leon
Andy Dona Arevalo
Olive Estrella
Wesley Freeman
Grayson Frye
Anthan Garcia
Denise Garcia Lopez
Diego Gaytan Gonzalez
Yuridia Gomez Palma
Diego Gonzalez
Yoselin Gonzalez Rivas
Shane Green
Masyn Hargrove
Diego Hernandez
Caliana Hoffmann
Giselle Infante
Christopher Janek
Lachlan Johnson
Cassidy Jones
Molly Kohl
Amber Kurucz
Delaney Lumley
Yoselin Macias Jovel
Fatima Maravilla Fernandez
Jocelyn Marquez
Bryan Marron Aguilar
Angelica Martinez Ceballos
Noah Myhren
Olivia Nichols
Alynah Ochoa
Orlando Ochoa
Alexa Osorio Rodriguez
Betzy Pizano Cantera
April Pulido Valdovinos
Ivan Ramirez Fernandez
Gonzalo Ramirez Prieto
Jackelyn Reyes Martinez
Sierra Ross
Kiera Ruscica
Betzahida Salgado Martinez
Joaquin Sanchez
Oswaldo Sanchez
Theodore Simpkins
Jessica Solis Vasquez
James Stuart
Analia Trujillo
Vivian Uribe
Elysia Valentine
