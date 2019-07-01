Lail Vineyards will donate 10 percent of sales from Blueprint wines to organizations in the fight against climate change.
Earlier this year, Robin Daniel Lail, founder of Lail Vineyards, was appointed the U.S. representative for The Porto Protocol, which is taking the lead in reducing the effects of climate change by simply asking their members to do more than they are currently doing to reduce their impact on the environment.
Inspired by The Porto Protocol’s mission, Lail Vineyards is seeing what changes it can make to its daily routines that will help the environment.
“Our winemaking family has been in the Napa Valley for six generations, and along with our neighbors and colleagues, we strive to protect the environment as we farm for our grandchildren,” said Lail.
“We are making a steadfast commitment to do more now by re-evaluating our farming practices at Lail Vineyards, and we’re asking friends who purchase our wines to join us in making changes every day that are beneficial to the environment. Additionally, we are donating 10 percent of sales from our line of Blueprint wines to organizations that are fighting climate change.”
Lail founded Lail Vineyards with her daughters, Erin and Shannon, in 1995, and launched the Blueprint line several years later. Blueprint Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc are made by Philippe Melka.
Blueprint wines can be found at lailvineyards.com, and the 10 percent donation will be made on all direct-to-consumer sales.