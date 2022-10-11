A celebration of American songwriters in St. Helena

Reading and singing the lyrics of great American songwriters will highlight a program at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Featuring vocalists Suzi Gilbert and Katie Hopgood Sculatti, accompanied by pianist Terry Winn and cellist Jeffrey Johnson, the afternoon spans 100 years of Broadway and movie melodies. Susie Kaye, Burke Owens and Gayle Terminello will read the lyrics. Reading song lyrics is very different from reading poems. A lyric is one-half of a work, and its success or failure depends not only on its own merits as verse but on its relationship to its music.

The lyricists in the celebration include E.Y. Harburg, Ogden Nash, Johnny Mercer, Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden and Stephen Sondheim, with familiar favorites including "Over the Rainbow," "How Are Things in Glocca Morra," "Moon River," "Accentuate the Positive," "Speak Low" and "That Old Black Magic." These songs have tremendous staying power and deserve their place in our memories and affections.

Proceeds benefit the local housing nonprofit Our Town St. Helena. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at the door or by calling the church office at 707-963-2839. Sherry, cider and savories will be served following the performance. For more information, call Nancy Garden at 707-963-3408.