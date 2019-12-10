When it came to the hardships endured by California’s pioneers, a rainy day was nothing.
The same went for Saturday’s Pioneer Christmas at the Bale Grist Mill, where steady rain didn’t ruin a day full of old-timey arts, crafts and good times.
Aside from woodworking and a few other outdoor activities that had to be cancelled, the family-friendly event went on as planned inside the warm and dry mill.
Volunteers and guests wrote calligraphy, made wreaths, built Christmas ornaments, strung popcorn and cranberries, decorated cookies, made fragrant clove and citrus pomanders, enjoyed hot cider and cookies, listened to traditional carols and toured the mill. There wasn’t a cell phone in sight.
Will McBeardsley demonstrated the art of traditional ropemaking, twisting lengths of twine to produce a rope that’s stronger than its individual strands.
“Before you could go buy it at the store, this was how it had to be made,” McBeardsley said. “You either knew someone who could make it or you had to make it yourself.”
The concept is the same one used for modern, heavy-duty structures like the Golden Gate Bridge, which is suspended from steel cables that are wound just like traditional rope.
McBeardsley said he’s been volunteering at the Bale Grist Mill for seven years, demonstrating pioneer-era activities like ropemaking, woodworking and pressing cider during Pioneer Christmas and Old Mill Days.
Both events honor the water-powered mill's pioneer roots. The mill was built by Dr. Edward Turner Bale in 1846, and its 15-foot waterwheel was soon replaced with a more powerful 36-foot wheel.
The mill was a gathering place for local pioneers who would wait while their corn and wheat were milled into meal or flour. After Bale died in 1849, his wife, Maria Soberanes Bale, took it over, expanded it, and turned it into a professionally run operation.
The mill's system of pulleys, elevators and chutes made it the technological marvel of the Napa Valley. It eventually went out of operation, its original wheel having been replaced with a water-run turbine engine. It was restored to its former glory in the 1970s and 1980s, and today it's one of only two water-driven mills still in operation west of the Mississippi River.