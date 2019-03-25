St. Helena’s Markham Vineyards will host a screening of the award-winning documentary “A Fine Line” along with a food and wine reception and panel Q&A at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
“A Fine Line” chronicles the challenges faced by female chefs in the male-dominated culinary industry. The documentary explores why less than 7 percent of head chefs and restaurant owners are women, while addressing important issues about equality in the culinary field and beyond. The screening will take place during Women’s History Month at Markham Vineyards, 2812 St. Helena Highway, and will honor Markham winemaker Kim Nicholls.
The evening will begin with a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception and conclude with a panel Q&A led by filmmaker Joanna James after the screening. The evening will spotlight women restaurateurs, chefs, winemakers and activists while engaging in inspiring conversations about diversity, women leadership, and making a meaningful impact.
Tickets are $70 at Eventbrite: bit.ly/2O1hISk. The event is for ages 21 and older. Visit afinelinemovie.com to view the movie trailer.