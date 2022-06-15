A hike to Table Rock in Napa County's Robert Louis Stevenson State Park

A hike to see the sunrise was a perfect way to start the summer for a group of friends from the Middletown area.

The 4.5-mile round-trip hike was from the parking lot at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park in northern Napa County to Table Rock, a volcanic rock formation. Standing on Table Rock, you can see northern Napa County, including parts of Calistoga far below. Standing on the edge, we were higher than the wisps of fog that covered parts of Calistoga. At one spot, many of us peered gingerly over the edge of the rock formation and saw the ground far below. It was thrilling and scary at the same time.

Because the purpose of the hike was to see the sunrise, we began hiking at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, May 28. We used flashlights for the first 30 or so minutes and welcomed the sun at 5:33 a.m., when we were standing on a rock formation. In my best singing voice — never very good — I offered up the Beatles anthem “Here Comes the Sun.” It seemed appropriate and other hikers were impressed that I knew the words, although they weren’t when they discovered I had the lyrics on my iPhone.

The trail was both up and down and at times we walked in narrow, dry riverbeds, covered with jagged rocks. It was slow going, but not impossible. It would have been tough with a mountain bike, but they are not allowed on the trail. We arrived at Table Rock a few minutes before 7 a.m. It was spectacular — well worth the hike. We saw no one else on the trail until we were nearly done a couple of hours later.

One of the most surprising aspects of the hike was the abundance of wildflowers everywhere we looked — adjacent to the trail and a bit farther away. As we were hiking out, right next to the trail was a single, tiny wild rose bush, with a flower still in a bud. Other views revealed a large area of wild, white Morning Glory and many others, including Diogenes lantern, a deep yellow egg-shaped flower hanging in an open cluster. Other wildflowers we saw were Blue-eyed Mary, wild pink roses, wine-cup Clarkia, red Larkspur, scarlet Pimpernel and wild Hyacinth. (Note: I’m not that good at identifying wildflowers; my dear wife, Joni, however, is and helped with this paragraph.)

It seemed this year the wildflowers, especially the California poppies, were in bloom for a long time, from early April through late May. Now, however, as the weather has warmed up, it’s mid-June and the spring wildflowers are gone.

Walt Marshall led the group of friends, all members of Muscle Matrix Gym in Hidden Valley Lake. Lara and Nate Keyser own the gym and Lara is the instructor for an early morning boot camp, which is held from 5:15 to 6 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The class is held outdoors, even in the coldest parts of the year, and is surprisingly crowded, but it is a great way to work out and start the day. In the winter, the layers of clothes come off as people get warmed up; in the summer, the proper uniform is just tights and a T-shirt. And, good shoes, because few things are harder on your feet, ankles, legs and body than working out on concrete and asphalt.

The group of friends attend the boot camp, so the early start at 4:45 a.m. wasn’t so unusual. Other hikers included Carlana Marie Flynn, Wendy Gattoni, Theresa Moniz, Soledad Rose Aguayo, Tina Diaz, Bev Marshall and Joni and I.

On a message board for the Boot Camp group, Moniz commented after the hike: “I had the BEST time,” while Gattoni said, “It was amazing!! Great memories made!!” and Aguayo was also enthusiastic, saying, “Flippin’ awesome sauce!”

All of us had driven past the trailhead from Lake County to Napa County — and a few of us had hiked the trail before, but Diaz said she’s been driving past the trailhead for 17 years and had never stopped to hike it. Finally, she did and was thrilled by the experience. There is limited parking at the trailhead, but at 4:45 a.m., even on a Saturday of Memorial Day, it was no problem.

13 miles of trails

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District (NCRPOSD) manages Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, which has more than 13 miles of trails, including two on the north side, including one to the top of Mt. St. Helena, and two hikes on the southeast side, including the Table Rock Trail. The rugged Palisades Trail connects the Table Rock Trail with the Oat Hill Mine Trail and follows the base of the Palisades volcanic rock formations. It is 3.9 miles long over what is called “very rugged terrain.”

A NCRPOSD document describes the Palisades Trail: It is “arguably one of the best in Napa County and provides views of stunning unique volcanic formations that can only be viewed fully from the trail. This trail is a very challenging hike and hikers are advised to consult maps before heading out on the trail.” Additionally, hikers are advised to bring what they need — water, food and other supplies. “The trail is exposed and can get very hot. There have been helicopter rescues due to heat exhaustion, dehydration and minor injuries.”

Unfortunately, because of the 2020 Glass Fire and storm and wind events, the NCRPOSD advises the Palisades Trail has washouts that make picking up the trail difficult. “At this time, the section of the trail between Table Rock and Lasky Point is not recommended.” Hikers are advised to call the district at 942-4575 for more information.

RLS history

The park is named after the Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson. He and his bride, Fanny Vandegrift, spent their honeymoon in an abandoned bunkhouse of the Silverado mercury mine. It is a 1.3-mile one-way walk on the RLS Memorial Trail to visit the marble memorial marking the spot of the bunkhouse. The Stevensons were married from 1880 to 1894, when Robert Louis Stevenson died. The couple's two-month stay in 1880 inspired Stevenson to write “The Silverado Squatters,” a travel memoir of the trip. Mt. St. Helena is thought to have inspired Spyglass Hill in Stevenson’s “Treasure Island,” according to the NCRPOSD.

The NCRPOSD took over as operator of the park in 2020. It has worked closely with the Napa Valley State Parks Association since 2012 to help maintain and improve the three state parks in the Napa Valley, when they were faced with closure by the state due to budget concerns.

Stoneberg is the former editor of the St. Helena Star and a freelance journalist who lives in Hidden Valley Lake in Lake County.