A thankful season at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Friday is the last Farmers’ Market of our 35th season and we hope that everyone can join us to celebrate. As every year, we have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from both our loyal shoppers in the community and our very generous donors and sponsors.
The Board of Directors is thankful for our incredible Market Team who worked so hard every week to ensure the Market was safe and successful: Market Manager Ed Smith, Market Educator Amanda Tuttle, Market Assistants Temo Chavez and Pedro Santa Rosa, Market Volunteer Ada Press, and the support team of Julie Schmidt for Accounting and Website/Newsletter Consultant Ken Orvick.
We so appreciate our inspiring vendors who joined us for this season and were particularly happy to help provide a revenue source to our local family farmers and small business vendors who took such a financial hit from COVID. We were also delighted to provide a venue for up and coming Vendors to test their wares with our savvy Market Shoppers.
We are thankful for our community partners Cameo Cinema, Clif Family Winery, Long Meadow Ranch and The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone for their fundraising support, the City's Parks and Recreation Team, Melissa Davis, Adventist Health St. Helena, Zach Guzik, Rosa Cachu and Marcela Rodriguez from UpValley Family Centers, Jesse Duarte at the St. Helena Star, Jenn Sloan from St. Helena Living, April Morrow at Sonoma Design Apparel, Jamie Graff, Andreas Cazares and Anne Pentland at Nimbus Arts who provided the beautiful "Save the Pollinator" artwork for our merchandise at the Market's General Store in the absence of being able to hold our annual "art competition" with the local schools this year and to Erin Arnsteen and David Garden Jr. for all their work on the Nimbus Arts Project and the Western Monarch Society.
And above all we say a very big thank you to our wonderful Market Shoppers, Sponsors and Donors for their unfailing support and who made this season such a success.
We are looking forward to our 36th season starting on May 6 and to seeing you at Farmstead's Winter Farmer's Market from November to April, every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Please keep in touch via the monthly newsletter, Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor and our best to you until then.
Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels lucky to be a part of the Market.