A thankful season at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Friday is the last Farmers’ Market of our 35th season and we hope that everyone can join us to celebrate. As every year, we have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from both our loyal shoppers in the community and our very generous donors and sponsors.

The Board of Directors is thankful for our incredible Market Team who worked so hard every week to ensure the Market was safe and successful: Market Manager Ed Smith, Market Educator Amanda Tuttle, Market Assistants Temo Chavez and Pedro Santa Rosa, Market Volunteer Ada Press, and the support team of Julie Schmidt for Accounting and Website/Newsletter Consultant Ken Orvick.

We so appreciate our inspiring vendors who joined us for this season and were particularly happy to help provide a revenue source to our local family farmers and small business vendors who took such a financial hit from COVID. We were also delighted to provide a venue for up and coming Vendors to test their wares with our savvy Market Shoppers.