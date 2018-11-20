For the past dozen years, members of St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church have adopted needy families for Christmas. This year the effort began Nov. 11 and continues through Dec. 2.
In the program’s first year, 2006, 20 families were adopted; last year the church adopted 78 families plus an additional $1,000 was given to each of three agencies the help other families in need over the holiday, said Jennifer Muhlner, coordinator of the Adopt-A-Family program. “This year we are hoping to assist at least 75 families (split evenly between Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga) with the hope of an additional 15,” she said.
As of last Sunday, 35 of the 75 families had been adopted and an additional $850 had been donated, Muhlner said. This year, gift cards in the amount of $50 per family member are being sought, which allows the families to buy exactly what they need and want for themselves and their children, she added. So to adopt a family of four equals $200 and a family of six equals $300.
“We suggest that you put your creativity into the packaging – filling a basket with holiday treats, decorations or fun age-appropriate activities for the children,” Muhlner wrote for the church’s newsletter.
Each year the church receives names from the UpValley Family Centers for St. Helena and Calistoga and the Cope Family Center for Napa. Delivery to the Cope Family Center will be Dec. 3-6; delivery to the UpValley Family Centers will be Dec. 10-14.
On Dec. 2, during the coffee hour following the 10 a.m. service, “Santa’s Elves” (volunteers from the church’s youth group) will be available with baskets and containers and other supplies to help assemble your gifts.
The community is welcome to help adopt a family and donations in any amount are welcome. On your check, made out to Grace Church, please put Adopt-A-Family on the memo line. “We so hope that you will be moved to help needy families in our communities so that they and their children can celebrate Christmas,” Muhlner said.
For details, call Muhlner, 963-6166.