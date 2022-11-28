Adopt a family through St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church

For the 20th year, the Grace Church Outreach Adopt a Family Program is offering an opportunity to show your support and generosity to Napa County families in need during the holidays.

Many families have continued to experience significant losses these past few years due to the pandemic, fires, and current inflation rates.

After months of hardship, these families need our support, and you can make a huge difference by signing up and adopting a family this holiday season.

The family adoption process offers a few different ways to give based on your budget and available time.

Anyone interested in adopting a family or learning about the program and how it works can email adoptafamilyinfo@gmail.com or call 707-963-4157.