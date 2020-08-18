Adventist Health: Family emergencies can’t wait

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many parents have experienced the painful moment when a child gets a finger pinched in a door. That moment came a few weeks ago for Fabio Maia, when a door at home closed on his daughter Alex’s middle finger.

Without hesitation, Maia, mission director at Pacific Union College, rushed his 9-year-old daughter, Alex, to the emergency room at Adventist Health St. Helena, where a receptionist quickly greeted them. She took their temperatures and asked questions about any possible symptoms for COVID-19. Within five minutes, Alex was under the care of Dr. Benjamin Stone, medical director of the emergency department.

“I was so impressed with the manner in which Alex was treated, but what impressed me the most was the follow-up,” said Maia. “Dr. Stone called us several times that week to make sure Alex was all right.” Maia didn’t hesitate to bring Alex to the emergency room during the coronavirus outbreak. “The hospital is doing a lot to keep patients safe,” he said. “They’re limiting visitors, screening everyone who comes in and wearing masks and all of the other protective gear.”