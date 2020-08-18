Adventist Health: Family emergencies can’t wait

Many parents have experienced the painful moment when a child gets a finger pinched in a door. That moment came a few weeks ago for Fabio Maia, when a door at home closed on his daughter Alex’s middle finger.
Without hesitation, Maia, mission director at Pacific Union College, rushed his 9-year-old daughter, Alex, to the emergency room at Adventist Health St. Helena, where a receptionist quickly greeted them. She took their temperatures and asked questions about any possible symptoms for COVID-19. Within five minutes, Alex was under the care of Dr. Benjamin Stone, medical director of the emergency department.
“I was so impressed with the manner in which Alex was treated, but what impressed me the most was the follow-up,” said Maia. “Dr. Stone called us several times that week to make sure Alex was all right.” Maia didn’t hesitate to bring Alex to the emergency room during the coronavirus outbreak. “The hospital is doing a lot to keep patients safe,” he said. “They’re limiting visitors, screening everyone who comes in and wearing masks and all of the other protective gear.”
Stone added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has made some people afraid to come to the emergency room for care. Emergencies happen, and they need to be dealt with in a timely manner. No one should delay care for injuries, heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses because they are too afraid of COVID-19 to go to the emergency room or hospital. Waiting can make your condition so much worse. We are ready for your emergencies.”
As luck would have it, Maia was back in the emergency room a few weeks later, this time with daughter Katie. They were outside playing when 2-year-old Katie fell and dislocated the radius in her forearm. Katie was in terrible pain when they entered the hospital. “We were in and out in less than 10 minutes. Dr. Dennis [Whitfield] came in the room, put her radius back in place, and Katie was out of pain and happy. Next thing we knew, Dr. Dennis was waving goodbye.”
As the father of six children, Maia’s chances of having a family member back in the emergency room for care is high. “I know how much Adventist Health St. Helena really cares about our community, and I am grateful. I was not worried in the least about going there.” He adds with a smile, “I am doing my part to support the hospital.”
More information about Adventist Health St. Helena and quick COVID-19 screenings are available at adventisthealthsthelena.org.
